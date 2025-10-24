Here's Why Mike Elko Believes The Texas A&M Defense Is Set Up For Success vs LSU
The Texas A&M Aggies have an opportunity to make history on Saturday when they make the trip to Baton Rouge to play the LSU Tigers in the fabled Tiger Stadium.
Last week against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Aggies’ defense struggled to contain a dynamic Arkansas offense. Ahead of Texas A&M’s game against LSU, coach Mike Elko addressed the defensive issues.
On Wednesday, Elko hosted his weekly radio show where he addressed the upcoming matchup.
Mike Elko’s Radio Conversation
After the Aggies narrowly avoided the Razorbacks, Elko expressed his disappointment in his defense’s performance and said he was proud of the way they responded.
"In terms of the defense, there is no big moment,” Elko said. “Those kids walk into the locker room after the game, and before I even say anything, they're already talking about how that's not acceptable. Everybody knows."
The Wrecking Crew and company have held opponents to an average of 23 points per game, allowing 126 rushing yards and 200 passing yards per game.
One of the bright spots of this Aggies defense this year had been defensive back Bravion Rogers. The past couple seasons, Rogers has been a key special teams contributor for the Fightin’ Farmers but has started to develop into a defensive asset.
"He's a great kid and another great example of development in our program," Elko said. "He's continuing to work and continue to get developed. At some point, he's going to show up at nickel, and we're going to need him to win a football game. Right now, he's impacting winning and impacting games on special teams."
The Aggies have been extremely dominant on third downs this season and will certainly look to keep up the success. SEC opponents have only converted two out of 33 attempts over the past three games.
The Tigers have averaged over 25 points per game, with 112 rushing yards and 257 passing yards each contest. The offense is 33 of 88 on third-down conversions, a stat the Aggies should be excited about.
"We always talk about third-and-1 being a mentality, and it's a mentality that we're not going to be stopped," Elko said.
The Aggies like to throw a ton of interesting pressures and formations at opposing teams on third and fourth downs, and it has proven to throw teams off. Making opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks uncomfortable on crucial downs can give the Aggies a key advantage.