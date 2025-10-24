This Texas A&M Defender is Approaching an Impressive Career Feat
Texas A&M football has seen quite its share of ups and downs since the 2021 season, with a coaching change, sugar-high victories, and one of the greatest starts in school history defining the whirlwind that has been the Aggies' story in the first half of this decade.
Despite the inconsistency that has plagued the A&M program in recent years, one player has stayed true and loyal to the Maroon and White, and is now having his best season as an Aggie, with that man being defensive tackle Albert Regis.
A graduate student out of La Porte, Regis was once catching passes as a tight end in high school but traded that in for a role in the trenches, a place he has excelled in this season with two sacks and a forced fumble to his name. Now heading into Death Valley, Regis is just four tackles away from 100 career tackles, where he hopes to hit the milestone while beating the Tigers' offensive line.
Unsung Hero
Defensive stats don't come easy for defensive tackles in the game of football, as their job is defined beyond tackling, but in their ability to fill gaps and open the window for their teammates to make the plays necessary to succeed.
Even so, sometimes, the humble nose tackle takes matters into his own hands and does the job himself. Regis is having himself a breakout year in what very well could be his last season in the Maroon and White, tallying 29 tackles so far while picking up SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his efforts against Notre Dame.
Getting to the quarterback has added another level to his game, as he set a career-high of two sacks and a forced fumble, a rare breakthrough moment in the world of defensive tackles. Weighing in at over 300 pounds, Regis has benefited greatly from strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt's program and has learned how to better overpower his adversaries in the trenches.
Together with fellow defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim and DJ Hicks, Regis and his trench buddies create one of the most formidable interior lines in the Southeastern Conference. The unit will have to bring their A-game versus LSU, as even though it has yet to produce a 100-yard rusher in a game, a career-game can be created at any moment.
Luckily for the Aggies, Regis has A&M's common goal in mind and perhaps, a historic day is in the works for both him and the whole Maroon and White.