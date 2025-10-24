One Concerning SEC Trend Could Spell Doom For Texas A&M Aggies
Midway through the 2025 college football season and just one team remains undefeated in the SEC, Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies, who travel to face the LSU Tigers in hopes of securing their first road win over the Tigers in over 30 years.
While the Aggies have put up two phenomenal road performances down this season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and just last week against the Arkansas Razorbacks, there is one little tidbit of history that is not in favor of the Maroon and White heading into their showdown in Baton Rouge.
But if they can overcome it, good times will truly soon come their way, as if they haven't already up to this point in the season.
Texas A&M Could Join Rare Group of Back-to-Back Road Game Winners in SEC
In a post on X by sports analyst Carter B, he points out a harrowing road game fact that may have some Texas A&M fans concerned. Since the 2019 season, only four SEC teams have won back-to-back consecutive week road games, excluding the 2020 season.
And for the teams that have done it, the rest of the season has very much paid off for them, with the 2019 LSU Tigers, one of the greatest college football teams of all time, achieving the feat in their undefeated national championship season, the Georgia Bulldogs also getting it done during their undefeated championship run in 2022 and also again in 2023, making it to the SEC Championship game, where they fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide, who also made it happen in the 2023 season on their way to the CFP semifinals, where they came up short to the eventual national champions, the Michigan Wolverines.
The post also makes note that even when the teams did capture that second win, he points out that the 2019 LSU and 2022 Georgia teams weren't exactly in prime production when they did it, although LSU still defeated the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford by three scores, just one week after their "Game of the Century" against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and Georgia defeated Kentucky 16-6 one week after a 45-19 demolition of Mississippi State.
The Aggies come hot off of their win over Arkansas in an offensive masterclass, while the Tigers will be looking to redeem themselves after their loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores last week, knowing that another loss this week not only thrashes their CFP hopes, but likely puts head coach Brian Kelly out of a job.
The Aggies and Tigers kick off from Death Valley Saturday night at 6:30.