Can Texas A&M Wide Receiver Duo Stun LSU Defense?
With the Aggies having two very close games on the road this season to Notre Dame and Arkansas, where they won by one score each game, all eyes are on them as they face the LSU Tigers. Two dynamic players for No. 3 Texas A&M this season have been the wide receiver duo of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver.
If Marcel Reed is able to get the ball to both Concepcion and Craver against LSU, the Aggies have a chance to win in Baton Rouge for the first time since joining the Southeastern Conference.
The transfer duo of Concepcion and Craver has been nothing less than elite this season as the two have combined for 10 touchdowns this season and have picked up over 1,100 yards receiving this year.
How A&M's Passing Offense Can Win The Game
To start off the season, Craver was electric as he picked up over 100 yards in the Aggies' first three games, before the Auburn defense was able to hold him off. Craver was able to have an absolute breakthrough when the Aggies took on Notre Dame as he had 207 yards and a long 86-yard touchdown.
Since his long run against the Fighting Irish, defenses have locked down on Craver, not allowing him to score another touchdown so far this season while receiving, yet he was able to pick up a rushing touchdown in the Aggies' 31-9 win over Mississippi State.
On the season, Craver is averaging 18.7 yards per reception off of 36, and he also leads the Aggies in receiving yards with 647 on the season as well as ranking first in the SEC with his number of receiving yards.
For Concepcion, he has been nothing shy of dominant as he ranks No. 7 in the conference with 500 receiving yards. He has been consistent this season as he has scored six touchdowns, including two early in the season against Utah State.
After the Auburn defense held Craver, Concepcion was able to record his highest number of receiving yards this season with 113, although he was kept from the endzone during that matchup.
Something interesting about this duo is that in recent games, they have not confined themselves to just catching the ball; yet instead, they have rushed some too, making it difficult for defenses to keep up, not knowing if Reed is going to pass to the two or hand it off.