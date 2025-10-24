Here is How Texas A&M Walks Out of Death Valley With a Win Over LSU
The Texas A&M Aggies have a huge opportunity ahead of them on Saturday.
For the first time since 1994, the 7-0 Aggies have a chance to go into LSU’s daunting Tiger Stadium and steal a win for the first time in over 30 years.
With arguably the biggest game of the year looming, here are three keys for the Texas A&M Aggies to leave Death Valley still unbeaten.
1. Pound the Rock
The Texas A&M Aggies have been phenomenal at running the football the past two seasons. Last year, the Maroon Goons led the Aggies to the second-best rushing attack in the SEC, averaging 195.5 yards per game and scoring 27 touchdowns.
This year, the Aggies have returned every facet of their impressive run game. With an offensive line that has experienced the biggest moments in college football in the biggest stadiums, the Aggies will rely on their big boys up front to lead the way.
With LSU likely going to hone in on quarterback Marcel Reed’s rushing ability, Texas A&M’s running backs should be getting a majority of the carries. If the Aggies can be successful on the ground, they should be in pretty good shape.
2. Make Garrett Nussmeier Uncomfortable
The Aggies have a pass rush that has completed a complete 180 this season. Despite having three players selected in the NFL Draft, last year’s pass rush seemed nonexistent. With the pass rush struggling, the Aggies were able to get to Nussmeier twice. The pressure was in the back of his head all game, evident with his three interceptions.
This season, Texas A&M’s pass rush is significantly better. If Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell can get going early, he can wreak havoc on the Tigers. Nussmeier has already thrown five interceptions this year and putting some pressure on him is the best way for the Aggies to increase that number.
3. Go 1-0 This Week
Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko uses one of the biggest cliches in all of football when he says the team has to go “1-0” every week. This week, it is significantly more important than it usually is.
The Aggies need to stay focused on this game. Just the game, not how they have not been this successful since 1994, not how they have not beat LSU on the road since 1994 and not the terrifying nature of Tiger Stadium at night.
Focusing on beating the LSU Tigers, and not letting all the other noise seep in, is going to be the biggest key to victory for the Aggies come Saturday.