Texas A&M Aggies Star Nic Scourton To Enter 2025 NFL Draft
The Texas A&M Aggies already lost one of their best defenders to the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, when Shemar Stewart declared his intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now, an even more critical member of the front seven has done the same.
Per an announcement from his X account, Aggies edge rusher Nic Scourton has elected to enter the draft, becoming the 18th player to leave the program since the end of the regular season.
"Howdy! I would like to thank Texas A&M and Purdue, the coaching staffs, and my teammates for a great college experience. It has been an honor, and I will be forever grateful. To my family and mentors, I truly appreciate the love, support, and guidance you have provided me on my journey. I know that I would not be in this position without y'all. I'm excited to experience this next chapter together. With that being said, after much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft."
Scourton came to College Station after after two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers and immediately became the Aggies' top defensive lineman. In fact, this season in Aggieland, Scourton had 37 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks to his name, leading the team in each of the latter two stats.
He has since earned recognition for his impact on the team, being named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the nation's most outstanding defensive player. Scourton was also named a finalist for the Lott Impact Trophy and a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award.
In his final season with the Boilermakers, Scourton finished with 15.5 tackles for loss and totaled 10 sacks, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Scourton is projected to be a first round pick in the draft this spring.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies 'Likely' to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Per Report
Texas A&M President Gen. Mark Welsh III Announces Online Ticket Pull Starting In 2025
Another Signee in Historic 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Who Might Texas A&M Play In Their Bowl Game? SI Points Towards Big 10 Team
Controversial Arch Manning TD Run vs. Texas A&M Aggies Explained