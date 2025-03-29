Nic Scourton 'Fired Up' After Texas A&M Pro Day
Very few collegiate athletes can say they've been a true difference maker when they've only been on a team for one season.
Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton is one of those very few.
The defensive lineman from Bryan, TX found his way back home last summer, transferring to Texas A&M after putting up a Big 10-leading 10 sacks while at Purdue.
He may not have led the SEC in sacks this past season, but there was one player that opposing defenses always made sure to look out for, and that was Scourton, who scored 27 solo tackles, five sacks, and a sole forced fumble that gave Texas A&M a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
And because of his excellent collegiate play, the edge rusher is projected to be selected within the first two rounds of this year's NFL Draft.
Scourton put in a good word for himself, showing off his aggressive hand work at both his NFL Combine invite and also at the Texas A&M Pro Day Thursday afternoon.
The Bryan native gave his thoughts on his performance, saying he lived up to his expectations during his showing on Thursday.
"It was great. Just getting out and competing with my guys for the last time in front of the coaches, it was a blessing," Scourton told the media. "Seeing all my guys go out there and fulfill their dreams of competing at that level, it was amazing. We're fired up."
Scourton also talked about the drills he was asked to complete during the Pro Day, and the defender knew the drills were there to make him a professional level player.
"I mean, that's what I do. Those are drills that transfer over to the football field," Scourton said. "I'm a competitor and I think that me, Shemar Turner, and Rodas (Johnson) and all those other guys are out there and competing and we showed out in those drills today."
As much praise he gave the drills, he also criticized what some critics would think, and brought 40-yard dash times for linemen, and didn't find it as important as other aspects of a d-lineman's game.
"I think people focus on the wrong things, you know, focusing on 40-yard dash times for a d-lineman, I just don't think that's important," said Scourton. "I think what's important is the tape and going out there and competing and working out for coaches you might play for before the draft."
40-yard dash time or not, Scourton has firmly planted himself as one of the best defensive options available in the draft, and will find out where he ends up when the NFL Draft gets underway on April 24.