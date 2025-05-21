Carolina Panthers Waive Texas A&M Aggies WR, Son Of Franchise Legend
Former Texas A&M wide receiver Muhsin "Moose" Muhammad III was waived with an injury designation by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Joe Person.
Muhammad III signed with Carolina in late April after an impressive pro day performance.
Muhammad III’s father, Muhsin Muhammad II, was a wide receiver for the Panthers from 1996-2004 and 2008-2009. Muhammad II is a member of the Panthers’ Hall of Honor and second in all-time receiving yards for the club. He led the league in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2004, which led to an All-Pro nod that same year. Muhammad II is also credited with the longest touchdown reception in a Super Bowl.
With the Aggies, Muhammad III recorded 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns over his five seasons in the Maroon and White. The Charlotte, North Carolina native drew attention when he was benched by then-A&M head coach Jimbo Fischer for “wearing arm sleeves” in 2022. At the time, Muhammad was one of the few productive players on that year’s then-3-7 squad.
Despite his stellar catches that would make fans yell “how the heck did he do that?”, Muhammad III lacked consistency in his collegiate career. While he was a dynamic playmaker for the Aggies, he also had a short fuse. He would often draw personal fouls for unnecessary roughness or unsportsmanlike conduct. In the Aggies’ 2024 victory over McNeese State, Muhammad III even punched a player.
If Muhammad III were to clear the waiver wire, he would remain on the Panthers and be placed on injured reserve.