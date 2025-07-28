Shemar Stewart Laughs Off 'Stupid' Texas A&M Return Rumors
Former Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart is officially set to begin his rookie season in the NFL after ending a long contract stalemate with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Stewart, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has made major headlines this offseason after being the last first-round to remain unsigned until he and the Bengals came to terms on a four-year $18.9 million contract, per Spotrac.
This ends any speculation that Stewart could potentially return to college and play for Texas A&M next season, an idea that gained traction after it was reported that he had been in College Station working out with some of his former teammates.
Shemar Stewart Comments on Rumors of Texas A&M Return
While speaking with reporters at Bengals training camp on Sunday, Stewart echoed the same message Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko did at SEC Media Days, making it clear that a return to the Aggies roster was never in the cards.
“No,” Stewart said with a laugh when asked if he considered returning, per SI's James Rapien. “The internet makes up some crazy things sometime, I just got to sit back and laugh at it sometimes because I don’t know where they get it from. I mean, I can’t work out back with my old college team? Like, it’s stupid.”
Elko also confirmed that Stewart had been back in College Station but laughed off the rumors in similar fashion.
“Shemar Stewart is back with us, working out, getting ready to go to Cincinnati to play in the NFL. It’s amazing what can get created on social media these days," Elko said. " ... There's no intentions of Shemar to play for the Aggies this year. But Shemar has been around. He's very comfortable in our program. Really likes what we do training wise. He's been training, getting ready for his season this year with the Bengals. We wish him the best."
Stewart can now put all of the drama behind him and focus on training camp with the Bengals. Though he's continued to work out, he'll still have to get up speed conditioning-wise on the field with his new teammates, many of whom have already been participating fully in the offseason program.
Stewart and the rest of the Cincinnati rookies will likely make their preseason debut on Aug. 7 when the Bengals visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.