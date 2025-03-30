Texas A&M Star Previews 'One-Two Punch' With Cowboys' Micah Parsons
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is getting closer to seeing his football dreams realized as the 2025 NFL Draft draws nearer.
But first, he's got another pre-draft visit, this time with the Dallas Cowboys later in the week, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
Stewart, a Miami, FL. native, admitted he's never been to Dallas when speaking to the media at Texas A&M's Pro Day but said he's excited to get up there while also providing a slight preview about what could happen if he gets paired with Micah Parsons on the Cowboys defense.
"Obviously I have to go through the learning curve," Stewart said. "It's gonna be a big, major learning curve going from college to the pros. So I just have to sit back and take some notes from him. And also, if we get together, it could be a crazy one-two punch on the d-line."
The Cowboys hold the No. 12 overall pick in the draft. In a recent mock from CBS Sports, Stewart went No. 11 overall to the San Francisco 49ers so he could very well find himself in Dallas' range.
Stewart was a spectator during Pro Day after getting to show scouts what he can do at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. He finished with a 4.59 time in the 40-yard dash, quicker than the 4.64 that Myles Garrett had during the 2017 NFL Combine.
"I just set out to answer everybody's questions about me," Stewart said. "You know, when I came out, people had a whole bunch of question marks, so I decided to go and just take it, just better myself and show everybody why I think I'm the best player in draft."
As an Aggie, Stewart appeared in 37 career games while tallying 65 total tackles (11 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. He also had 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Texas A&M's 51-10 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2023.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay. Expected to a first-round pick, Stewart told the media that he'll be attending with his family.