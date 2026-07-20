Former Coach Raves About Texas A&M CB Rickey Gibson at SEC Media Days

Coming off of their best season in over a decade, the Texas A&M Aggies football program is looking for even more in 2026.

After earning 11 wins in his second season as the head coach of the Aggies, Mike Elko is now seeing larger expectations, and rightfully so. This program wants to compete at the highest level, and if last year is any indication, they can.

SEC Media Days began on Monday. While the Aggies won't be at the podium until Wednesday, the team still made some headlines when Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel spoke about his former player Rickey Gibson III, who is now in College Station.

Nothing But Respect

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks during the annual Big Orange Caravan event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When asked about the kind of player Gibson was during his time in Knoxville, Heupel shared that the Aggies are getting a good player.

"Had an injury a year ago, maybe got a quarter of action, but he was somebody that played at a high level as a young player. He's smart and competitive. A really good football player," Heupel said on the Aggies transfer.

Gibson spent three seasons with the Volunteers. Unfortunately, he only appeared in just one game with the program this past season. But now is the chance for the redshirt junior to reestablish himself on the field.

Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson III (1) and Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) laugh together before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gibson will be an interesting player to watch during fall camp. While he may not have a starting role, there could be a fun competition between the transfer and senior Julio Humphrey for one of those cornerback spots.

Last season, the Aggies were a middle of the road defense, even though their record didn't mirror that performance. However, the secondary was one of the strongest units in the SEC.

Elko's defense allowed just 176.6 yards per game through the air, which was good enough for the third-best in the conference.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The conversation around this program is no longer about the future looking bright. No, it's the present that is already bright.

Building off of a College Football Playoff appearance means that everyone wants to go back this season.

Are the Aggies set for another playoff run? Only time will tell. For now, it's getting through media days and fall camp. That also means there's still plenty of time for fans to dream about all the great possibilities in 2026.

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