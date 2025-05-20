Contract Schism Between Cincinnati Bengals & Shemar Stewart Remains Vast
Texas A&M Aggies star and Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart has yet to appear on the field in off-season workouts for his new team this offseason due to contract disputes with the franchise.
Now, according NFL Insider Jordan Schultz it appears that no progress has been made, and the two parts remain divided on the language within his contract.
And as a result, Stewarts holdout is set to continue.
"Bengals 1st-round DE Shemar Stewart will remain sidelined as Phase 2 of offseason workouts begins today, due to a disagreement over contract language in his rookie deal," Schultz said on X.
Per a previous report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Bengals attempted to pay Stewart a smaller training camp roster bonus percentage - which is a major component of the player's future pay - than the 2024 No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Alabama edge and current Minnesota Viking, Dallas Turner.
"As we understand it, the talks bogged down regarding the percentage of compensation in future years to be paid as a training-camp roster bonus," Florio said. "The training-camp roster bonus has become a device for putting a sizable chunk of the player’s pay in his pockets in future years, early in the season. In this case, the numbers offered by the Bengals reflected a lower percentage than the 17th overall pick received in 2024. It’s a simple fix. Match or beat the percentage from 2024, and the deal gets done. And Stewart shows up."
If the Bengals can simply make this small contract fix, this situation would - more than like - be quickly resolved.
That said, which side ultimately budges first on this issue remains to be seen.
But if Cincinnati wants to get their first-round pick on the field and practice with the rest of the team, they will have to come to a compromise and pay Stewart what he logically deserves.