All Aggies

Controversial Arch Manning TD Run vs. Texas A&M Aggies Explained

Nearly a week after the first iteration of the renewed Lone Star Showdown, the Texas A&M Aggies received an explanation for the controversial Arch Manning touchdown run that was awarded after replay review.

Matt Guzman

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) dives for a touchdown against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) in the first quarter at Kyle Field.
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) dives for a touchdown against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Nearly a week after a heartbreaking defeat at Kyle Field to the Texas Longhorns, the Texas A&M Aggies got a little more closure.

In a game-by-game review of last Saturday's college slate, National Coordinator of Officials Steve Shaw broke down some controversial calls, including Arch Manning's first touchdown of the evening.

The 15-yard touchdown, which happened with around three minutes to play in the first quarter, was initially ruled as a 15-yard run, with Manning being forced out of bounds before breaking the plane.

Upon further review, however, the Longhorns were awarded the score and took an early 7-0 lead in what ultimately ended up being a 17-7 victory in the first iteration of the Lone Star Classic.

“As we go back and look at the play, we see the quarterback stays in bounds," Shaw explained. "He’s hit near the goal line, the ball goes just outside the pylon, and we know the ball must go over or inside the pylon to be a touchdown.

"As replay reviews this, remember if the player is in bounds and then touches the pylon, the ball is immediately dead at that point."

Interestingly enough, the kicker comes from the fact that Manning touched the pylon with his arm, thus extending the goal line horizontally theoretically infinitely.

As a result, the ball crossed the plane of the extended goal line, which constitutes a touchdown.

"This was a tough call on the field," Shaw said, "but a good job of replay to get it corrected."

Safe to say, Kyle Field wasn't happy with the ruling, but with the game done and over with, it'll have no choice but to move on from it. The Aggies now turn their attention to whichever bowl game they're invited to and the ensuing offseason.

And the silver lining from a "tough" rivalry loss at home?

At least there was an explanation.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: 5 Teams Emerge as Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Conner Weigman

MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top

MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player

MORE: 'We Didn't Execute': How Predictability Became Biggest Downfall for Aggies' Offense

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/Football