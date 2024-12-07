Controversial Arch Manning TD Run vs. Texas A&M Aggies Explained
Nearly a week after a heartbreaking defeat at Kyle Field to the Texas Longhorns, the Texas A&M Aggies got a little more closure.
In a game-by-game review of last Saturday's college slate, National Coordinator of Officials Steve Shaw broke down some controversial calls, including Arch Manning's first touchdown of the evening.
The 15-yard touchdown, which happened with around three minutes to play in the first quarter, was initially ruled as a 15-yard run, with Manning being forced out of bounds before breaking the plane.
Upon further review, however, the Longhorns were awarded the score and took an early 7-0 lead in what ultimately ended up being a 17-7 victory in the first iteration of the Lone Star Classic.
“As we go back and look at the play, we see the quarterback stays in bounds," Shaw explained. "He’s hit near the goal line, the ball goes just outside the pylon, and we know the ball must go over or inside the pylon to be a touchdown.
"As replay reviews this, remember if the player is in bounds and then touches the pylon, the ball is immediately dead at that point."
Interestingly enough, the kicker comes from the fact that Manning touched the pylon with his arm, thus extending the goal line horizontally theoretically infinitely.
As a result, the ball crossed the plane of the extended goal line, which constitutes a touchdown.
"This was a tough call on the field," Shaw said, "but a good job of replay to get it corrected."
Safe to say, Kyle Field wasn't happy with the ruling, but with the game done and over with, it'll have no choice but to move on from it. The Aggies now turn their attention to whichever bowl game they're invited to and the ensuing offseason.
And the silver lining from a "tough" rivalry loss at home?
At least there was an explanation.
