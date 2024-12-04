5 Teams Emerge as Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Conner Weigman
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman is set to be a free agent after spending three years in College Station, and at least five teams have already reportedly emerged as potential suitors.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, Syracuse, Missouri, Iowa, Louisville and Wisconsin are teams to watch for Weigman in the transfer portal. None of these five teams will be competing in their conference championship or the College Football Playoff and are now looking to build for next season, starting with the quarterback position.
Weigman brings three years of experience to the portal but will have to proven he's not injury-prone after missing games in back-to-back years. Regardless of where he lands, it's clear that Weigman will be playing against high-level programs next year based on the teams are reportedly showing interest.
This season, Weigman appeared in five games while going 64 of 114 passing for 819 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 28 carries for 101 yards on the ground. His best performance of the season came in the 41-10 win over then-No. 9 Missouri when he went 18 of 22 passing for 276 yards, no touchdowns and no picks while rushing five times for 33 yards. Though the numbers weren't the sexiest, Weigman got the start in his return from injury and helped lead the Aggies to what was at the time their biggest win of the season.
Of course, Missouri is one of the reported teams that Nakos said to keep eyes on in the Weigman sweepstakes. Could he be set for a rematch against Texas A&M when the Aggies travel to Columbia next season? Time will tell.
