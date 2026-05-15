Texas A&M Lands Massive Commitment From No. 1 OT Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies are focused on the upcoming 2026 season. A critical year for the program as they look to build off their success from last season, after a historic first appearance in the College Football Playoffs for the program.

Head coach Mike Elko and his staff are already collecting wins ahead of the season as well, though, as they are currently building the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Now, another big addition will further boost their ranking.

Mark Matthews, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2027 cycle, and the No. 3 overall ranked recruit, has committed to the Aggies, signaling another big win on the trail and beating out his hometown school the Miami Hurricanes.

What Makes Mark Matthews Special?

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) and the offense runs onto the field in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Matthews is already growing into an ideal frame for an offensive tackle. As he continues to grow, and with already impressive arm length, he has the size to project as an impact player every year at the next level.

His size, though, isn't the only impressive part of his skill set either. He ran a recorded 4.98-second 40-yard dash, showing off a high motor and speed that will only get faster as he gains access to collegiate-level nutrition and coaching. At the line of scrimmage, he is quick off the snap, with an elite first step that helps him climb to the second level in the running game or serve as an elite edge protector in the passing game.

Perhaps one of the most significant things that highlights his talent is that he only started playing football as a freshman in high school, so much of it is natural. A product of St. Thomas Aquinas, he has found success against some of the top talent in Florida, making him one of the most intriguing prospects in the class.

Where Matthews Fits With Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies were already tasked with replacing the production of four of their five offensive lineman this past offseason, and what they walked away with was elite talent, but upperclassmen who might only spend one season in College Station.

There could be potential openings on both ends of the offensive line, giving Matthews an opportunity to prove he can be an immediate impact player from the moment he steps on campus. While it's a risk to start true freshman along the offensive line, especially at tackle against the talented edge rushers in the SEC, Maathews has the skillset to be an outlier.

Matthews is a significant addition to the Aggies' 2027 class, which is already the best in the country and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

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