Four Aggies On College Football America SEC Starting Lineup

The Aggies are coming off a season in which they went 8-4 and put together the nation’s best recruiting class.

Four Texas A&M Aggies were named to the 2022 College Football America Yearbook Preseason SEC Starting Lineup, released this week.

The Preseason SEC Starting Lineup is the publication’s equivalent of a preseason All-SEC Team.

The Aggies that made it were running back Devon Achane, defensive back Antonio Johnson, punter Nik Constantinou and wide receiver Ainias Smith, who made the team as a punt returner.

Achane is the Aggies’ leading returning rusher from 2021 after he gained 910 yards and scored nine touchdowns while sharing time with Isaiah Spiller. Spiller gained more yards (1,011), but Achane scored more touchdowns (Spiller had just six). Spiller turned pro after last season, and Achane is expected to get most of the carries.

Johnson is a returning starter at safety and is the Aggies’ leading returning tackler with 78 a season ago. He was an All-SEC Second Team and a PFF All-America First Team pick last season, and he’s already on the Jim Thorpe Watch List, the award given to the nation’s top defensive back.

Smith led the Aggies with 47 receptions and six touchdown receptions, ranking second with 509 receiving yards in 2021. As a returner, he handled 23 punts and returned one for a 95-yard touchdown, which was his season long. The status of Smith is up in the air after his arrest in July on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

Constantinou, an All-SEC First Team pick last season, led the SEC and was top 10 nationally, averaging 46.61 yards per punt.

The 2022 College Football America Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover.

