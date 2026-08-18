Donald Tabron II Just Gave Texas A&M Something Every SEC Program Wants

The Texas A&M Aggies are just weeks away from a critical 2026 season, looking to show the college football world that the success the program found last year, was just the beginning of what is being built under head coach Mike Elko in College Station.

For the Aggies, they are already stacking up wins before the season even begins, dominating on the recruiting trail with the No. 1 overall class in the country for the 2027 cycle, and now, landing their quarterback in the 2028 class, Donald Tabron II.

With the addition of Tabron to the 2028 class, the Aggies second commitment thus far for that cycle, the staff now has an edge on their conference foes, and can look to replicate the success they are finding this year.

Who is Tabron?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tabron is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the country and the No. 27-ranked prospect in the 2028 class. He already sports an elite frame, standing at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, and has immense power within his frame as well.

He has natural arm talent and is able to accurately complete passes at all three levels of the field, combining touch on deep passes with rocket throws in the short to intermediate. His quick release, which is supported by a great wrist flick, supports his passing game, while solid footwork lets him navigate a pocket seamlessly.

How Tabron Changes the Aggies Approach to the 2028 Class

Head coach Mike Elko watches the first half of play against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Tabron to the 2028 class, joining edge defender Chance Archangel, the first commit of the cycle, gives the Aggies a considerable edge up on the recruiting trail, having landed one of the elite quarterbacks in an extremely deep class.

The Aggies are the sixth SEC team to have a quarterback commit in the class, and the seventh overall in the conference, as the Alabama Crimson Tide has two. Tabron is also another sign that the Aggies can land recruits from just about anywhere in the country, as the Michigan native chose to head south instead of remaining in-state.

Having already shown what they are capable of on the recruiting trail during the 2027 cycle, Tabron is only the beginning for the 2028 class, and now can act as another recruiter for the program, trying to sway others from his class to join him for what is being built in College Station.

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