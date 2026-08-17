Which 2028 Recruit Could Join New Texas A&M QB Commit Donald Tabron Next?

The Texas A&M Aggies are focused on the upcoming season, but that isn't stopping head coach Mike Elko or his coaching staff from working to secure the future of the program, including remaining active on the recruiting trail.

While currently holding the No. 1 class in the country for the 2027 cycle, the staff is working tirelessly to find that same success for the 2028 class. With two commits already landed for that class, the Aggies will surely be looking to add more.

The 2028 cycle is riddled with plenty of talent, and the Aggies are already in the race for some of them, but which names could be next to join the class in their quest to land back-to-back classes?

Kellan Hall - Defensive Lineman

Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko with recruiting target Kellan Hall | Kellan Hall (@KellanHbigdawg on X)

The No. 2 recruit in the country, Hall is the No. 1 interior defensive lineman in the country, and the Aggies, which have shown an ability to develop players on the defensive front, are on his radar in a big way during his recruitment.

The Oklahoma Sooners are the big fish thus far in the race to land him, but the Aggies aren't far behind. He spoke with the Texas A&M Aggies On SI over the spring and sang praises from his time in College Station, and his conversations with the coaching staff, which were a big influence on him as time continued on.

I expect the Aggies to make a big push this fall, but keeping him away from the Sooners could be tough.

David Dotson - Edge Defender

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line past Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dotson shot up the recruiting rankings this past spring, jumping into the top 120-rankings and being listed as the No. 15-ranked edge defender in the country. A critical in-state target coming from Humble, Texas, Dotson is on the Aggies radar, but with one edge defender already committed, Chance Archangel, they might be more selective for another one.

However, Dotson does fit the mold, with a lengthy frame at 6-foot-6, and plenty of power packed into his frame at 240-pounds.

Dillon Mitchell - Receiver

Texas A&M Aggies receiver Mario Craver | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

Mitchell can beat any defensive back guarding him with speed, and then more speed, and perhaps even more speed, while also running a crisp route tree as well. The No. 6 receiver in the country, and a top-60 prospect in the class, Mitchell could become a top track runner if he gave up football, but his continued pursuit on the field, makes him one of the most dangerous receivers in the country.

The Aggies and him have been extremely close throughout the process, and sources believe that the Aggies are the clear team to beat, as he has been very high on his stance with them. When it's all said and done, it feels more like a "when" instead of an "if" for Mitchell and the Aggies.

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