Texas A&M Aggies Check in Inside Top 10 of Preseason AP Top 25
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Texas A&M is once again set to start the season with high expectations.
On Monday, the Associated Press released the first edition of its Top 25 rankings, with Texas A&M rolling in at No. 8 overall in the country.
They came in just behind the Miami Hurricanes at No. 7, who defeated the Aggies last season in College Station in Round 1 of the College Football Playoff.
The Aggies also come in just ahead of multiple SEC foes, including No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 10 Oklahoma, and No. 11 LSU.
In total, there are nine SEC teams in the preseason AP Top 25, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in ranked as the highest of the bunch at No. 3.
Full AP Top-25 Rankings
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Indiana
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Texas Tech
- Alabama
- BYU
- USC
- Michigan
- Washington
- Penn State
- SMU
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Iowa
- Houston
- Louisville
- Missouri
This is about where Texas A&M should be
Obviously, most Aggie fans would want the team to be ranked as high as they possibly could be. That said, given what the Aggies lost to graduation and the NFL Draft - over 14 starters - No. 8 feels about right for where they should sit.
That said, the Aggies did do a tremendous job in the transfer portal this offseason to help replace those losses.
Texas A&M not only brought in one of the top receivers in the portal in Isaiah Horton, but it also added four new starters along the offseason line with SEC experience: Tyree Adams, Wilkin Formby, Trovon Baugh and Coen Echoles.
tight end Houston Thomas was also a massive get for the Aggies at tight end, giving them a major upgrade at a position that did not live up to expectation a year ago.
The Aggies also added two of the best defensive backs in the portal in Tawfiq Byard and Rickey Gibson, as well as linebacker Ray Coney, who had more tackles at Tulsa last season than any linebacker in the SEC did, and multiple new faces with Power 4 experience along the defensive front.
At the same time, where the Aggies fall short might be in the same area. As it stands, Texas A&M could have as many as 11 new starters combined on offense and defense.
It will all be incumbent upon head coach Mike Elko to make sure the continuity is there.
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Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.Follow MattGalatzan