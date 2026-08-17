Texas A&M Aggies Check in Inside Top 10 of Preseason AP Top 25

Texas A&M is once again set to start the season with high expectations.

On Monday, the Associated Press released the first edition of its Top 25 rankings, with Texas A&M rolling in at No. 8 overall in the country.



They came in just behind the Miami Hurricanes at No. 7, who defeated the Aggies last season in College Station in Round 1 of the College Football Playoff.

The Aggies also come in just ahead of multiple SEC foes, including No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 10 Oklahoma, and No. 11 LSU.

In total, there are nine SEC teams in the preseason AP Top 25, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in ranked as the highest of the bunch at No. 3.

Full AP Top-25 Rankings

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State Oregon Georgia Notre Dame Texas Indiana Miami Texas A&M Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Texas Tech Alabama BYU USC Michigan Washington Penn State SMU Tennessee Utah Iowa Houston Louisville Missouri

This is about where Texas A&M should be

Obviously, most Aggie fans would want the team to be ranked as high as they possibly could be. That said, given what the Aggies lost to graduation and the NFL Draft - over 14 starters - No. 8 feels about right for where they should sit.

That said, the Aggies did do a tremendous job in the transfer portal this offseason to help replace those losses.

Texas A&M not only brought in one of the top receivers in the portal in Isaiah Horton, but it also added four new starters along the offseason line with SEC experience: Tyree Adams, Wilkin Formby, Trovon Baugh and Coen Echoles.

tight end Houston Thomas was also a massive get for the Aggies at tight end, giving them a major upgrade at a position that did not live up to expectation a year ago.

The Aggies also added two of the best defensive backs in the portal in Tawfiq Byard and Rickey Gibson, as well as linebacker Ray Coney, who had more tackles at Tulsa last season than any linebacker in the SEC did, and multiple new faces with Power 4 experience along the defensive front.

At the same time, where the Aggies fall short might be in the same area. As it stands, Texas A&M could have as many as 11 new starters combined on offense and defense.

It will all be incumbent upon head coach Mike Elko to make sure the continuity is there.

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