ESPN Analyst Compares Shedeur Sanders to Texas A&M Legend
The 2025 NFL Draft sits just over a week away, and mock drafts continue to be set in place as we seem to get a more concise idea as to where the college football stars are going to end up in the NFL.
One notable player that still has more of a question mark by his name is Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of "Prime Time" himself, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.
Some have pointed Sanders to the New York Giants, which would give them some youth in their quarterback room after signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the offseason.
Others have said the New Orleans Saints would make a good home for the young quarterback, most likely as a backup to Derek Carr.
Sanders has also been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, whether they end up signing Aaron Rodgers or not.
ESPN analyst Peter Schrager didn't point Sanders to any one NFL team, but did compare his draft situation to that of Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel when he was awaiting his name to be called in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Quite a bold comparison at that.
"Shedeur Sanders is the most interesting draft prospect since Johnny Manziel," Schrager told the Get Up podcast Tuesday morning. "Yes, I'm going back that far in which this guy could go as high as No. 2 overall or slip to the end of the first round or early second. I don't remember a draft where a player that's not the blue-chip, first guy is the one we're talking about every single day."
It quite frankly isn't the most outrageous of comparisons. Many expected Johnny Manziel to go in the early in the first round, before hearing his name called as the 22nd pick by the Cleveland Browns, while his teammates, offensive lineman Jake Matthews and wide receiver Mike Evans were selected sixth and seventh overall by the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.
Then again, Shedeur hasn't had the off-field controversies that "Johnny Football" dealt with during his time in College Station and eventually in Cleveland as well.
That being said, many would be surprised if Sanders was the first Buffalo to be drafted next Thursday ahead of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who is currently projected to be drafted second overall, behind Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
The 2025 NFL Draft gets underway next Thursday, April 24 from Green Bay, Wisconsin, where we will see for sure where Shedeur lines up in comparison to the former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner.