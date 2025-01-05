Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Evans Ties NFL Record in Dramatic Fashion
Texas A&M Aggies legend Mike Evans continues to cement himself among the best receivers in NFL history,
Evans tied an NFL record in Week 18's 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday when he became the second receiver ever to have 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons, joining San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice as the only other receiver to do so.
Having already won the game and the NFC South, the Bucs could have kneeled out the clock with 36 seconds left, but Evans needed five more yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield found him for an eight-yard gain, allowing Evans to reach the historic milestone. He also got $3 million in bonus incentives.
Take a look:
Evans finishes the regular season with 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing three games due to a hamstring injury.
Mayfield had some high praise for Evans after the win.
“He always (puts the team first),” Mayfield said, per ESPN.“That’s why you love him. We’re lucky to have him. He’s underappreciated throughout the media and the league. He’s one of one. He deserves that. You saw the stadium erupt. You saw the sideline erupt. You can tell how much people care about him and what that means for everybody around him.”
Evans finished his Texas A&M career with 151 catches for 2,499 yards and 17 touchdowns across two seasons in College Station.
The Bucs will host either the No. 5 seed Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card.
