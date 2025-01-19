Texas A&M Rival Texas Longhorns Look 'Pretty Good' with Arch Manning, Johnny Manziel Says
Despite never being recruited by the Texas Longhorns coming out of Tivy High School, before going on to win the Heisman Trophy during an illustrious career at Texas A&M. The Aggies' legendary quarterback, Johnny Manziel, didn't let his love for Texas A&M get in the way of his analysis of the Longhorns' quarterback situation heading into 2025.
And more specifically what the future looks like in Austin with Quinn Ewers off to the NFL Draft and Arch Manning now set to take over the reins to the Texas offense.
“I think this is what all the Texas fans want,” Manziel said during a recent edition of his 'Johnny's Scramble Drill' Podcast. “This is what the clamoring and all the hoopla you've been hearing all year from them is to put Arch in, so now they get their chance. ...
“Now you go from Quinn Ewers to Arch Manning. Things at the quarterback position in Austin are looking pretty good for them so far, but we'll see how it goes next year.”
The former five-star prospect and nephew to Peyton and Eli Manning waited his turn for two years behind Ewers and will now get his chance to be the guy.
Texas fans have already been given a taste of what to expect with Manning under center. Throughout his two years behind Ewers, he did play sparingly. The majority of his appearances came off the bench, as Texas had a game under firm control.
However, after an oblique injury this season sidelined Ewers for two games, it was Manning who was handed the keys to the offense. Starting against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State.
In those two starts, Manning threw for 583 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, while completing 68.3 percent of his passes leading Texas to wins in each game. Manning finished his sophomore year with 10 appearances, where he threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and four more scores.
Manning will make his third career start on August 30th when the Longhorns travel to Columbus to face the Ohio State Buckeyes. While, assuming everything well, he will then face the Aggies on November 29th.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Impress 5-Star OT on Visit