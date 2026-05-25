Ranking the Greatest Aggie Bowl Games of the 21st Century

Texas A&M's 21st-century journey has been a rollercoaster, as transitions like the move from the Big 12 to the SEC have affected its standings and rivalries.

Consistently, though, the Aggies seem to find themselves in a bowl game every year. Some pan out for the Fightin' Farmers, but others are far from a celebration. We are taking a look at the eight best bowl games in the last 26 years, and what made them so great.

8. 2001 Galleryfurniture.com Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies celebrating at the 2001 Galleryfurniture.com Bowl. | Associated Press

This was a defensive masterclass from R.C. Slocum's "Wrecking Crew," and the Aggies made it out alive, beating the TCU Horned Frogs 28-9.

Not only did Texas A&M allow single-digit points, but the TCU defense just had no answer for the Aggie offensive scheme.

7. 2014 Liberty Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kyle Allen (10) during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 2014 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

Freshman Kyle Allen had an exceptional game, throwing for four touchdowns and leading his squad to a 45-37 win over West Virginia.

On top of the great game from QB1, Trey Williams, who would end his career as a dangerous all-purpose running back for Texas A&M, was super impressive on the ground. This game was one of the best he played at the collegiate level.

6. 2000 Independence Bowl

The 2000 Independence Bowl (famously remembered as the "Snow Bowl") shows Texas A&M fullback Ja'Mar Toombs (#5) plowing through the Mississippi State defense in Shreveport, Louisiana. | Associated Press

Though the only loss on the list, this bowl game will go down in history as one of the most notorious, so notorious that it would be referred to as the "Snow Bowl" instead of the 2000 Independence Bowl.

Texas A&M was bested in overtime by Mississippi State 43-41, and even though they lost the game, it was a thriller. The rare blizzard that took over Louisiana and the Independence Bowl gave the instant classic its nickname.

5. 2019 Texas Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) is handed the Texas Bowl MVP trophy after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This was right in the middle of the record-breaking Kellen Mond era, and the Aggies took full advantage of it. Kellon Mond would rush for a 67-yard touchdown to cap off an amazing night in Houston, beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-21.

Because it was such a close game, it became a legacy performance for Mond, who played excellently and got his team a very narrow victory.

4. 2018 Gator Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies running back Trayveon Williams (5) holds up the Gator Bowl MVP trophy after defeating the North Carolina State Wolfpack at TIAA Bank Field. | Adam Hagy-Imagn Images

Trayveon Williams broke many records at Texas A&M, solidifying himself as possibly the greatest Aggie running back of all time. In the Gator Bowl, Williams set a Texas A&M single-game bowl record with 236 rushing yards and three scores.

Williams' performance among his crew paved the way for a total annihilation, beating North Carolina State 52-13, and giving the 12th Man hope for the next few years, as this was Jimbo Fisher's debut season as head coach.

3. 2013 Cotton Bowl Classic

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) is interviewed after a victory against the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2013 Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium. The Aggies beat the Sooners 41-13. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Many fans will not be surprised to see Johnny Manziel on this list, especially given that this Cotton Bowl Classic win became the pinnacle of his Heisman campaign and season. Texas A&M stomped Oklahoma 41-13 at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium.

This game was electric for one very special reason, and he goes by "Johnny Football." Manziel finished with 516 yards of total offense, including 229 rushing and 287 passing yards. This game made a statement in the Aggies first season in the SEC.

2. 2021 Orange Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies football players eat oranges while celebrating winning the Orange Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There is no better fuel than fury, and this Aggie team was furious. In 2020, Texas A&M just barely missed the playoffs after an excellent season. Not only did they only play SEC teams all year, but they only lost one game, and still, their fifth-seed spot was scooped up by Notre Dame.

With that kind of motivation and frustration, there was just no stopping the Fightin' Farmers. Texas A&M played North Carolina, its first non-conference opponent all season, and beat them 41-27. The key players in this game were star running back De'Von Achane, who rushed for a 76-yard touchdown, and QB1, Kellen Mond, who capped off a great season.

1. 2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) warms-up prior to facing the Duke Blue Devils in the 2013 Chick-fil-a Bowl at the Georgia Dome. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Once again, Money Manziel's Heisman-winning season comes into play, but this time, in one of the largest and most spectacular comebacks in Texas A&M history. Trailing 38-7 at halftime, Johnny Manziel took over the latter half of the game and won the Chick-fil-a Bowl 52-48, beating Duke.

His iconic "scramble-and-throw" touchdown propelled the Aggies to a tight victory over the Blue Devils. As if it couldn't be a greater comeback, the fate of the game was sealed with a late Toney Hurd Jr. pick-six.

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