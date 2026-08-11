Every Texas A&M Football Starting Job Up for Grabs This Season

Texas A&M enters the 2026 season with plenty of talent, high expectations and, perhaps most importantly, several starting jobs that still need to be settled.

Coming off the program's first College Football Playoff appearance, the Aggies lost significant production to the NFL. That has created several opportunities throughout the roster as head coach Mike Elko prepares for his third season in College Station.

Fast forward to fall camp, where many position battles have already begun and will conclude before the first snap in September. While several positions already appear settled, the few remaining battles could have a major impact on how far Texas A&M progresses this fall.

Starting Positions Up For Grabs

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams blocks during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important competition may come at left tackle. Texas A&M must replace a large portion of last year's offensive line, which has become particularly important.

LSU transfer Tyree Adams brings SEC starting experience, while former five-star Lamont Rogers is still actively competing for the job. Adams may enter camp as the favorite, but Rogers is fighting to be the one to leave camp as the starter in the trenches.

The Aggies also have a major question at the starting cornerback opposite Dezz Ricks. Ricks returns after a great 2025 campaign where he established himself as one of the team's top defensive backs, but Texas A&M needs someone to take over the other starting spot.

Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III and former Georgia transfer Julio Humphrey are the leading candidates, while five-star freshman Brandon Arrington could make an appearance and spice up the competition even more.

There is also significant competition along the defensive front. Texas A&M must replace standout edge rusher Cashius Howell, who left for the NFL in the spring. The Aggies will look to create an opportunity for players such as Marco Jones to take on larger roles.

Equally as important, players like Northwestern transfer Anto Saka, Sam M'Pemba, and T.J. Searcy also add depth to a group that seems it could remain as one of the team's biggest strengths in 2026.

The linebacker position deserves attention as well. Daymion Sanford's expected return for the season opener is a major development after his unfortunate spring injury.

His availability could provide important stability to a position that otherwise lacks the same depth as some other areas of the roster. Without Sanford, they will lean on depth guys like rising star Noah Mikhail to bring the linebacker room home.

With fall camp underway, Texas A&M and Elko have plenty of decisions to make. The answers at left tackle and several defensive positions could ultimately determine whether the Aggies return to the playoffs or take another step toward competing for an SEC championship.

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