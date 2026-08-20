Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Named to Unitas Award Watch List

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has earned another notable preseason honor, landing on the 2026 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the nation’s top college quarterback who best exemplifies the qualities matching the legendary Johnny Unitas.

This honor places Reed among a select group of quarterbacks from across the country who are expected to make a huge impact during the upcoming college football season.

Higher Expectations

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) attempts to pass the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first quarter. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For Reed, the watch-list selection is also a reflection of the growing expectations surrounding his career. Highlighting players who have the talent and potential of national standouts, Reed’s inclusion signals that he is receiving attention beyond the SEC and the 12th Man.

Reed enters the 2026 season as the centerpiece of Texas A&M’s offensive plans. The Aggies will rely heavily on his leadership, under-pressure playmaking ability, and ability to create opportunities both through the air and with his legs.

Reed will be expected to make sound decisions, protect the football, and more consistently move the Aggies’ offense against the toughest conference in football. His development over the offseason will be crucial to Texas A&M’s success throughout the season.

On top of his potential performance, the award recognizes leadership, character, and consistency. Reed has yet another opportunity to establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

The Unitas Award watch-list recognition adds to the anticipation surrounding Reed’s 2026 campaign. While being named to the watch-list does not guarantee a finalist spot, it gives him a bigger national platform and another focus goal for the season ahead.

As the year progresses, Reed will have the opportunity to strengthen his case. Strong production, leadership, and success with the Aggies could keep his name in the conversation as the award race narrows.

With another prestigious award watch-list selection attached to his name, expectations will be higher than ever before for the quarterback in maroon and white. If he can build on his previous success and deliver a more consistent season, Reed could emerge as a contender for many other awards, including the Heisman Trophy.

For Texas A&M, having a quarterback recognized by the Unitas Award only solidifies the belief that Reed is the guy. For QB1, it represents an opportunity to prove that he belongs among the nation’s elite quarterbacks and to compete for one of college football’s most respected individual honors.

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