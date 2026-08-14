Five Texas A&M Newcomers Who Could Make an Immediate Impact in 2026

The Texas A&M Aggies are continuing to ramp up towards the start of the 2026 season, where the Aggies head into the year with major expectations as they look to continue to build on the success of the 2025 season.

And for the Aggies, a lot of those exceptions and projections rest on the shoulders of several talented returning players, from quarterback Marcel Reed to cornerback Deez Ricks, who will carry the weight of lofty expectations heading into 2026.

Texas A&M will obviously be led by the returning faces of the program; however, the Aggies are also expecting big-time contributions from many offseason additions. Here's a look at five newcomers who could have an immediate impact for the Aggies this upcoming season.

Isaiah Horton - Wide Receiver

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen (23) during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest offensive move the Aggies made was bringing in Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton, giving quarterback Marcel Reed a prototypical X-receiver on the outside.

While Reed had plenty of success with the duo of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver a year ago, both of those wide receivers are of smaller builds compared to Horton. The new Texas A&M wideout stands at six-foot-four, 215 pounds, giving Reed a different kind of receiving option in the Aggie offense.

And now with Horton and Craver, who returns in 2026, the Aggies could have one of the top wide receiver duos in the SEC, with both wide receivers having different skill sets that complement each other.

Anto Saka - EDGE

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs the ball past Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (4) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies need production off the edge after losing premier edge rusher Cashius Howell to the NFL after the 2025 season. And looking to step up and provide that production is Northwestern transfer Anto Saka.

Saka has continued to develop during his time up North, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2024 and 2025, and the edge rusher heads to College Station with 12 career sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

And at six-foot-four, 255 pounds, Saka has the ideal size and frame to be an every-down player and a difference-maker off the edge in the SEC.

Wilkin Formby - Offensive Tackle

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M loses a lot on its offensive line with just one returning player on the unit from a season ago. And needing stability along the unit, the Aggies went into the transfer portal and pulled in a veteran offensive tackle, Wilkin Formby, from Alabama.

The offensive tackle will be needed to anchor a retooled offensive line with Formby having plenty of football under his belt, playing in 27 career games with 16 starts mostly at right tackle and playing 1,126 career snaps.

Formby's enormous six-foot-seven, 320-pound frame is more than ideal for the SEC, and the offensive tackle's veteran presence will help the cohesion of the Texas A&M offensive line.

Rickey Gibson III - Cornerback

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rickey Gibson III (1) points after a fumble during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Aggies looked at the transfer portal and brought in a player who can immediately slot into the secondary in veteran cornerback and Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III.

Gibson III had his 2025 season completely derailed by health issues after being injured in the opening game of the year. However, in the cornerback's last full healthy season in 2024, Gibson III was trending toward becoming one of the top corners in the SEC.

In 2024, the cornerback finished the season with 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and a forced fumble. And if Gibson III can return to the form he found that season, now fully healthy, the Aggies' secondary will have another contributor in the cornerback room alongside Ricks.

Houston Thomas - Tight End

UTSA Roadrunners tight end Houston Thomas (0) runs with the ball against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies lose their top tight end from a season ago, Nate Boerkircher, who's heading off to the NFL, and look to a veteran in senior Micah Riley to lead the position group in 2026. However, with the losses in the room, Texas A&M dipped into the transfer portal, bringing in UTSA transfer Houston Thomas.

Thomas heads to College Station after being UTSA's top tight end option in 2025, where he recorded 34 receptions for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns. The tight end has played a lot of football in his college career, playing in 42 career games, allowing Thomas' experience, along with his sure hands and big frame, to turn him into a reliable target for the Texas A&M offense.

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