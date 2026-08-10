Texas A&M WR Terry Bussey Finally Living Up to His 5-Star Hype

The time is now for former 5-star Timpson prospect Terry Bussey, one of the major pieces Texas A&M is hoping could carry the offense in 2026. With the Aggies featuring another dynamic slot, Mario Craver, Bussey will be part of Holmon Wiggins' push for more four-receiver sets. He's proving why in camp so far, sporting a bulked-up physique and making highlight-worthy plays the program's social media team shouts out.

With 411 yards on 35 receptions and one touchdown catch thus far during his career in College Station, Bussey hasn't given the world a glimpse of what he could do just yet. After a high school career where he had nearly 6,000 passing yards, over 5,300 rushing yards, and a touchdown total approaching 200 in the UIL's Class 2A Division I competition, Bussey is an explosive scoring machine waiting to happen.

Quarterback Marcel Reed is rapidly improving himself this offseason, so the planets may be aligning for Bussey this fall. It'll just take a bit of good luck after dealing with bad luck over the past year or so.

Terry Bussey is Finally Healthy for Texas A&M and Ready to Break Out

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs down the sideline during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An issue for Bussey throughout his college career has been injuries. Throughout the 2025 season, a hamstring injury hampered his production and availability.

As head coach Mike Elko pointed out recently, Bussey is finally healthy with the season kicking off in less than a month.

“Terry Bussey is finally healthy. I don't think people quite recognize how hard it is to get ready for a football season when you're injured for most of the off season.” Elko said.

For a receiver whose speed is one of his great attributes, having his lower body in good health is a major boon. Bussey at full strength is a hell of a task for many defensive backs in the open field. He'll have a fair chance to finally be that challenge for opposing secondaries, it seems.

Terry Bussey a Potential Change-of-Pace Option for Texas A&M

Beyond just what Bussey could do in the flat, the five-foot-10, 200-pounder is a wildcat weapon who could surprise defenses out of the backfield too. As previously mentioned, he was a dynamic rushing threat in high school with a comparably impressive rushing total to his gaudy receiving numbers.

With Reed being an unpredictable player to track himself, and Rueben Owens II threatening in the short passing game, Bussey gives Texas A&M yet another problem for opposing defenses to think about.

Wiggins could turn heads in his debut season play-calling by embracing Bussey's breakout.

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