For All That Has Gone Wrong at Texas A&M One Thing Has Clearly Improved

It's quite safe to say that four games into its 2026 campaign, Texas A&M football has disappointed many a fan and, frankly, itself. Starting off the season in the top-15 of the AP Poll, two embarrassing losses to Kentucky and LSU have thrust the Aggies into the bottom of the Southeastern Conference.

While there's plenty to blame for the woes that have kept head coach Mike Elko's squad from reaching its full potential, there has been a drastic improvement to a key defensive area that has flown relatively under the radar. While the sack numbers have dwindled thanks to staple defenders going off to the NFL, turnovers have seen a resurgence in Elko's third year at the helm of the defense.

Despite a fantastic 11-2 run in 2025, the Aggies' defense forced just 10 turnovers in that stretch. However, through four games in 2026, Elko and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill have helped the defense force seven turnovers in just a third of the year. Better still, the Maroon and White have scored 34 points off those turnovers this year as opposed to just 24 last year.

Light at the end of the tunnel?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) intercepts a pass running it back for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite getting pushed around in the second half against LSU a week ago, the A&M defense has held its own in the majority of its contests. However, with undeniable inefficiency from the offense in the last four games, it's been difficult to keep the defense fresh and ready when constant three-and-outs and turnovers have been pinning it back.

Against Arizona State, cornerback Julio Humphrey and defensive end Marco Jones both returned interceptions into the end zone for two A&M touchdowns, and with safety Marcus Ratcliffe snagging a pick against the Tigers, the Aggies have already tied their interception total from last year.

Of course, picks weren't always necessary in 2025 when the defense was racking up over 40 sacks, thanks in large part to SEC Defensive Player of the Year Cashius Howell's 11.5-sack campaign, but it's refreshing to see the Aggies get their hands on errant throws so early on. The key is to make it worth something, though, as the offense still looks to find its identity against the ailing Razorbacks.

Should quarterback Marcel Reed find his groove once again versus rival Arkansas, the defense will be able to quickly feed more opportunities to the Aggies to hammer in touchdown after touchdown. Much easier said than done, but it's difficult to get the whole team rolling when one side is playing with a hand tied behind its back.

But there is still a long way to go for Elko's defense, as it must still face some of the most imposing offensive weapons in the SEC when it faces the likes of Alabama, Texas and Tennessee, to name a few. However, if it can keep its foot on the gas and the offense picks things up, there may still be just enough time to salvage the season before it's too late to recover.

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