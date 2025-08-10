Former Texas A&M RB Signs With New England Patriots
After recently parting ways with a former Texas A&M running back, the New England Patriots are now bringing another back into the fold.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Patriots are signing former Aggies running back Deneric Prince to a deal after hosting him for a workout in June. It seemed as if Prince would remain a free agent after not signing following the workout but it's clear the Patriots were impressed.
New England had released former Texas A&M star and Houston native Trayveon Williams on Wednesday before he signed with the Cleveland Browns.
Deneric Prince's Texas A&M Career
A product, of Manvel High School south of the Houston area, Prince was originally a three-star commit for the Aggies in the 2018 class for then-head coach Jimbo Fisher. However, he played just one season in College Station.
Prince appeared in just one game with Texas A&M during the 2018 season before transferring up to Oklahoma state lines to join Tulsa. He sat out the 2019 season under the old transfer rules before joining the Golden Hurricane for the 2020 campaign.
As an Aggie, Prince had just two carries for 21 yards in his only appearance. But in his three years at Tulsa, he played in 27 games while posting 314 carries for 1,723 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 17 catches for 162 yards and one more score.
Prince chose Texas A&M over offers from teams like Colorado State, UCLA, SMU, Arkansas, Louisville, Purdue, Kansas, Arizona, and North Texas.
Super Bowl Champion
Prince was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 season and is credited as being a Super Bowl champion with the team.
He's played only 15 total snaps (all on special teams) in just two career NFL games, both coming with Kansas City.
Now with the Patriots, Prince will hope to be a depth piece for first-year head coach Mike Vrabel on a New England squad that's looking to contend in the AFC once again after a few seasons of poor play following Tom Brady's departure.
The Patriots picked up an easy 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders in the first preseason game on Friday. New England will now visit the Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 16) and New York Giants (Aug. 21) to close out the three-game exhibition slate.
These games could prove vital for Prince's chances of making the 53-man roster headed into Week 1.