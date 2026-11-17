The Texas A&M Aggies still have two games left in the 2026 season, or even three if they're lucky enough to go 2-0 and secure bowl eligibility.

But regardless of how anyone thought this year would go, Texas A&M's fall camp started off in interesting fashion, with a few notable names leaving the team unexpectedly before the 2026 season even started.

Among these departures was former five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles, who chose to leave the program after missing all of his freshman season due to injury.

Now, nearly three months later, he's officially set to enter the transfer portal in pursuit of a fresh opportunity, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Jerome Myles' Future Felt Uncertain After Leaving Texas A&M

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It had been the expectation that Myles woud enter the portal after he left Texas A&M, but given his recent injury history, nothing was guaranteed. After all, his departure was due to "personal reasons." At the time of this announcement by Mike Elko, Myles' future in football felt uncertain. You simply just never know what someone might be going through.

Injuries can take a mental toll, especially on a young player fresh out of high school. It's possible this contributed to Myles' decision to leave Texas A&M and start fresh elsewhere.

With that process now underway, it won't be a surprise to see Myles receive interest from some high-level programs, many of which likely recruited him out of high school.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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