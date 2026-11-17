These final two games for Texas A&M are vital to set the stage for what is to come.

Does this program even make a bowl game? Head coach Mike Elko has two games left before he has serious questions to figure out.

After a season with numerous lows and not so many highs, a big reset will be needed for the next two weeks and could determine the direction the Aggies are headed. What might that look like in the next two games?

Moving Forward

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Elko has said in the past, everything is on the table, and that may be a simple starting point if the Maroon and White want to make the most of the two games left against Oklahoma and Texas.

So what might be left on the table that hasn’t already been tried? According to Elko, he has mixed up a lot of scenarios he's tried to game plan that might get this on the right track, but what he mentioned didn’t seem to go all that well.

“We made a lot of changes,” Elko noted. “When the results are the results, it doesn't appear anything is changing, but we've changed how we run the ball, gone with more tempo, and done a lot to change it. At the end of the day, the result is what matters, and that hasn't changed. I thought we were making progress, but we took massive steps back today.”

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Now that he's worked on those key areas of emphasis, does he go a different route? Should he change the play calling? Based on how the season has gone, it doesn’t seem like that's the direction he wants to go, because when he was asked if he had long-term confidence, he called it a stupid question.

Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins took this new position as a first-time play caller, but what he's drawn up for his players to execute has fallen well short of expectations. Quarterback Marcel Reed has taken a step backward, whether anyone agrees or not, and hasn’t been the same guy under center as he was in the 2025-26 season.

Could that mean it's time to make one of Elko's hardest decisions? Changing the quarterback? If he doesn't, what's next to figure out before there is no season left to see what the backup quarterbacks can do in their limited time on the field?

As it's shaped out, it seems that, to find a win, possibly, Elko should play his backups to see where his young talent is before going into next season with a new crop coming in. Should he also change who is calling plays on defense? Maybe. Maybe not, considering how much better it has been at limiting points, with the secondary doing a much better job than in the first half of the year.

Look at the Missouri, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee games. A&M's defense kept the offense in the game until the fourth quarter, and it still didn't generate enough points. When the defense allows 27, 31, 17, and 22 but the offense cannot find the end zone, what does this program expect?

Oklahoma and Texas know A&M is struggling tremendously, so this is their shot to make it crumble even more.

This is a chance to make a final pitch in the recruiting cycle, and why it would be wiser to play at one college rather than the other, so that's another way to look at these last two games. Coaching needs to be sharp. The message needs to be heard clearly and translate to the field.

Maybe it's time to roll the dice more aggressively and see if it pays off. Whether that’s changing the quarterback, the playcaller, or even who gets the most reps, something needs an adjustment before the walls come tumbling down.

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