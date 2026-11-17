Mike Elko didn't name individual transfers when assessing Texas A&M's disappointing season, but his comments pointed toward a problem that begins with how the Aggies rebuilt their roster.

"We knew we had depth," Elko said ahead of Saturday's crucial trip to Oklahoma, acknowledging how many newcomers the program had to evaluate. "We hoped we had the high level that we needed."

Later, discussing the transfer portal, he added: "Obviously, we haven't had quite the same level of success in how it has come together and gelled."

Texas A&M's Rebuilt Line Hasn't Replaced Last Year's Stability and Production

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) lines up during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four Texas A&M offensive linemen were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving center Mark Nabou Jr. as the only returning starter. Elko responded by adding Wilkin Formby from Alabama, Tyree Adams and Coen Echols from LSU, and Trovon Baugh from South Carolina.

The additions weren't unproven prospects. All four had respectable experience at their previous schools, which made the additions defensible and reasonable. Even if the combination failed to match the old line's output, it was clear what the vision was heading into 2026.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The collective results have fallen short of the standard established in 2025, though. Texas A&M entered its playoff game against Miami last December allowing one sack per contest, the best mark in the SEC. Through 10 games this season, that figure has climbed to 1.8.

Additionally, the lack of a rushing attack is major indicment on the offensive line. Against Tennessee, the offense managed just 179 total yards, with only 86 of those coming on the ground.

Not ever sack belongs to the line, just as every stalled drive can't be blamed on a transfer. Injuries have disrupted continuity, and decisions by the quarterback and coaching staff affect the numbers, too.

Nor is the issue confined to one position group. Texas A&M also added depth on the defensive side of the ball that it believed woule be enough to carry the team over the finish line. The impact of those additions has also been limited, a big reason why this season has been an utter disaster from start to finish.

Perhaps the larger concern is the evaluation process, something Texas A&M appeared to be competent at heading into the year. Collecting experienced transfers from major programs means little if their skills don't fit together as well as those of the players they replace. The Aggies need a more demanding answer to that problem before another offseason of roster reconstruction begins.

If that answer never comes, then Texas A&M could be in for a wild ride in 2027.

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