Another tough week awaits Texas A&M, and it falls at home for the home finale.

A&M welcomes Texas and will want to run all over their old Big 12 rivals.

For the Longhorns to wreck the Aggies, one of their best shots is limiting the core of this roster, which has a handful of the main playmakers up to this point in the season.

These are the four stars on head coach Mike Elko’s team that need to show up to keep any hope of ending the losing streak against head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team alive.

David Olano

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano (24) celebrates after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The kicking game has been one reason A&M has even stayed in many of their conference games, and it is because Illinois transfer David Olano has been pretty good at his job.

Over his last few games, a couple of kicks didn't go his way that came on the road against the Gamecocks and at home vs. the Volunteers. One was from 30 yards out and the other from 50+ yards out, so after starting the year with his new team at a perfect 16-for-16, there have been a few moments when the ball hasn’t gone between the uprights.

For A&M to post as many points as possible, they’ll need the 5-foot-11 senior from Naperville, Illinois, to connect on any situation where he is asked to go in and drill a field goal.

KJ Edwards

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) brings down Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Oklahoma won 28-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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As of late, freshman running back KJ Edwards has risen to the occasion and done what he can to get the ground game going against many physical SEC defenses. One reason he has gotten so much time is his ability to use his vision and take off with that electric speed.

The 5-foot-10 running back has 88 carries for 490 yards this season. He is tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns by an Aggie running back this season with three and has given the offense a reliable ball carrier who can secure the football and burst into open holes. With the Longhorns having trouble stopping the run this season, expect offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins to draw up a lot of designed runs that let Edwards use his instincts and log yardage.

Isaiah Horton

Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the wide receiver room, Isaiah Horton is second-best in yards with 433 and second-best in receptions. Lately, the Alabama transfer has been somewhat quiet, as he has not been able to haul in as many passes as he probably imagined when he came to Aggieland.

Over the last six or seven games, Horton has posted three or fewer catches, and with his size and ability to win his matchups, he hasn't had a breakout game in which he has surpassed the 100-yard mark.

His best game of the year came on the road versus South Carolina, where he had five catches for 78 yards; he's only had one other game this season with five catches, and it was against Kentucky. With how well Horton can track down the football and climb the ladder to make a reception, he needs to be targeted as much as possible and might be the X-factor if he and the quarterback are on the same page.

Dezz Ricks

One reason the A&M defense has had issues is a breakdown in coverage and not enough communication about who is supposed to cover who. A veteran of this defense who has consistently handled his business is cornerback Dezz Ricks.

The senior from Norfolk, Virginia, has not been a disappointment; he has been solid in man-to-man coverage and has often been tasked with covering some of the top opposing wide receivers. Throughout the season, opposing quarterbacks have tried not to target him because he has so many traits that are dangerous to mess with.

Whoever Ricks is assigned to cover will likely be a key matchup and a determining factor in whether A&M's defense can make several stops. He has five solo tackles this season and has also got himself an interception, so his ability to be disruptive and showcase his athleticism might be what ultimately decides this contest.

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