An old rivalry is renewed after several years on hiatus.

Texas A&M is traveling to take on Oklahoma for the first time since 2013.

The Aggies are coming off a game against the Volunteers, and the Sooners are coming off a game against the Rebels. For this game to go the way both programs hope, it could come down to these three matchups, so here is a preview of those vital tests.

Texas A&M Quarterback vs John Mateer

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) stands beside offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. South Carolina won 42-25. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At this point, it is hard to determine whether quarterback Marcel Reed will be the starter after what we saw Saturday evening when head coach Mike Elko inserted backup quarterback Brady Hart. What is ahead for that offense is unclear, but given how it's unfolded, expect the Nashville native to be the starter still. Elko defended Reed after the loss and said the offense was inept, so that's something to watch.

Whatever happens, happens, but it will still come down to how the quarterbacks play, because they all operate on how well the offense does and whether it can set up the defense to stay off the field and avoid getting worn down. Quarterback John Mateer hasn't been overly consistent this season either, with trouble being turnover-prone, so taking care of the football is definitely going to be of the essence.

Lloyd Avant vs KJ Edwards

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the worst rushing offenses in the entire SEC has been Oklahoma's, which hasn’t had much of an identity in establishing the run early or late in games. Their best running back this season has been Lloyd Avant, but he hasn’t necessarily had the help he needs from the offensive line.

Some of that is relatable for the A&M running back KJ Edwards, who at times has been able to find open holes and bounce outside, while at other times there has been a huge lack of being able to create explosive runs where the speed can truly be on full display. Whichever star can create enough big plays and give their offense the ability to win the time of possession by pounding the ball will give their team a better shot at winning.

David Olano vs Tate Sandell

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano (24) scores a field goal against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicking matters. Anyone who argues otherwise is wrong. These two SEC kickers might determine the outcome of this game. Maybe it comes down to a PAT. Maybe a field goal. Regardless, it is hard to avoid circling the two kickers who might be able to bail their team out of some of the challenges they face.

For the Aggies, their kicker has been one of the best in the conference but has had a rough couple of games after starting with a perfect 16-for-16. David Olano missed a kick in the South Carolina game and just missed another at home against Tennessee, so he needs to drill and convert to avoid another disaster.

Oklahoma’s kicker, Tate Sandell, has had ups and downs this season: he remains perfect on PATs but is only 16-for-24 on field goals, so he has work to do to prove himself this weekend. Whichever kicker can come up clutch by posting desperate points when their teammates, coaches, and fans are relying on them could also seal the game, so something to monitor as the game unfolds.

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