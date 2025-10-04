Four-Star EDGE Trending Toward Texas A&M Commitment
Texas A&M’s 4-0 start has gained the attention of the college football world. It has also started to capture the interest of some of the nation’s top high school players, including one of the latest names to surface: class of 2027 EDGE prospect Kaden McCarty.
The four-star defender from Cy Falls High School is considered one of the premier players in Texas, ranking inside the top 10 in the state and as a top 12 EDGE nationally. His early recruitment has drawn attention from several Power Five programs, and it seems Texas A&M has already made a strong impression.
McCarty currently holds offers from multiple in-state rivals, including Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, and Texas. As McCarty continues to develop his game and grow into his frame, it’s only a matter of time before college football’s biggest powerhouses come calling for his talent.
How Likely is Kaden McCarty to Choose A&M?
According to Rivals recruiting insider Sam Spiegelman, the Houston-area standout is trending toward the Aggies. Spiegelman, who owns an 83.27% all-time accuracy rating on his predictions, forecasted McCarty to Texas A&M just a week after the Cy Falls product made an unofficial visit to College Station for the Auburn game.
That visit came during the Aggies' 16-10 defensive slugfest win against the Tigers that saw A&M’s defense put on a defensive display.
With A&M having produced much NFL talent along the defensive line, such as Myles Garrett, Nnamdi Madubuike, Nic Scourton, just to name a few, there is plenty of proven production for McCarty to be attracted by.
McCarty’s blue-chip status was solidified after a breakout sophomore season, where he posted 59 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.
Through just four games of his junior campaign, McCarty has already recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks, showing no signs of slowing down as college coaches continue to monitor his development.
The Aggies currently sit at No. 14 in the 2027 Recruit Football Team Rankings with three early commitments. While it’s still early in the cycle, those numbers are expected to climb significantly in the coming months.
Meanwhile, the 2026 class is even more impressive, holding the No. 5 spot nationally. That group features 27 commits, all but one of them blue-chip prospects
Recruiting momentum is already on A&M’s side, and with the Mississippi State “Blackout” game drawing another loaded visitor list, the Aggies’ 2027 class should only continue to gain traction.