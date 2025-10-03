Score Predictions for No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Texas A&M Aggies combat another maroon SEC team this Saturday night when the Mississippi State Bulldogs pay a visit to College Station for the second conference game for both teams in the 2025 season.
The Aggies are fresh off of a close 16-10 win over the Auburn Tigers that saw tremendous offensive production, but a whopping 13 penalties by the team resulted in the few points that they were able to put together, while the Bulldogs were unable to defeat the Tennessee Volunteers last Saturday in overtime, falling 41-34.
The Aggies are looking for their third consecutive win over the Bulldogs after defeating them in Starkville 34-24 last year, tying the score between the two teams in their all-time matchup at nine wins apiece.
Texas A&M Aggies On SI Staff Predictions
With the Bulldogs looking for their first conference win under second-year head coach Jeff Lebby and first win against the Aggies since 2022, here are the predictions from the staff writers here at Texas A&M Aggies On SI.
Aaron Raley
The Bulldogs showed last week that this year's edition of the team can run with the heavyweights of the SEC, or, well, at least one of them. Blake Shapen has shown himself as a leader in this Bulldog team through five games so far, but an away game in College Station cannot be an easy task for the former Baylor Bear.
The A&M offense has been red-hot, and now that they have a former Mississippi State player on their side in Mario Craver, there should be little skepticism of how eager "Super Mario" is to shine against his former team. Throw in Marcel Reed, the rest of the offense and the top-notch defense that the team pulled out in the late stages of last week's game, and Jeff Lebby and Co. are going to be in for a long night. This isn't just any rinky-dink Mississippi State team, but A&M stays undefeated in front of an electric Kyle Field crowd.
Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 17
Olivia Sims
The Aggies have started off the season on a strong foot as they are 4-0, and I believe they will continue to dominate this weekend against Mississippi State. I’m expecting Mario Craver to have an astonishing performance against his former team as Texas A&M plays its annual blackout game.
Texas A&M 27, Mississippi State 13
Jon Alfano
The Bulldogs are not to be taken lightly, as they nearly knocked off Tennessee in an overtime thriller last week. The Aggies walked out of Starkville with an ugly win against Mississippi State last year, but they’ll have to be much sharper against a much-improved Bulldogs team. That said, the Aggies should have enough advantages for a big victory in front of the home crowd.
Texas A&M 38, Mississippi State 28
Kolton Becker
The Aggies keep the winning streak going with a huge game from LeVeon Moss. Moss goes over 100 yards. Marcel Reed continues to hit his two receivers. Mario Craver gets more receptions and KC Concepcion finds a way to score late in the game to close it out.
Texas A&M 38, Mississippi State 34
DJ Burton
Mississippi State has recently been one of the lower-tiered teams in the SEC, but I think last week’s game against Tennessee which saw the Bulldogs lose in overtime. While a loss is a loss, I think it proved that Mississippi State can hang with the best. The biggest issue Texas A&M has is beating itself through penalties, and that is what will keep the Bulldogs in this one.
Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 17