Why Texas A&M is One of the Most Intriguing Teams in College Football
Intriguing. That’s the word Bleacher Report used to describe Texas A&M five weeks into the season.
But “fascinating," “inspiring,” and “enthralling” also come to mind when describing the Aggies’ 4-0 start, their best since 2016.
It’s fascinating that A&M walked into South Bend and dropped 41 points on a national championship contender, leaving with a statement win. It’s inspiring that, just two weeks later, the Aggies survived a 16-10 defensive slugfest, leaning on their defense to cross the finish line.
And it’s enthralling that this team has shown it can win both shootouts and defensive battles. If A&M ever finds a way to put both sides of the ball together for four full quarters, who knows what the ceiling is.
Texas A&M is Intriguing
Here’s how Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon summed it up:
“Perhaps you have a strong opinion about the Aggies, and I genuinely love that for you. Me? Pretty undecided. Marcel Reed and the offense propelled A&M to a dramatic win at Notre Dame, and the defense braced a low-scoring win over Auburn. While the best version of both units is excellent, the Aggies haven't yet had them overlap in the same game. That will be a necessity at some point.”
Kenyon’s point hits home: A&M’s offense and defense haven’t truly synced yet.
Early in the season, the Aggie offense was the talk around Aggieland. With transfer receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion lighting up defenses, Marcel Reed’s unit delivered explosive performances Aggie fans hadn’t witnessed in years.
Meanwhile, the defense drew heavy criticism for shaky performances.
The script flipped completely against Auburn, as the defense carried an A&M offense that managed just 16 points to a crucial SEC win.
With Mississippi State coming to Kyle Field, Mike Elko’s squad has a prime opportunity to finally mesh both sides of the ball and deliver four complete quarters of football for the first time this season.
It won’t come easy, though. Jeff Lebby’s program features an offense powered by two dependable backs in Fluff Bothwell and Davon Booth, while quarterback Blake Shapen has been quietly efficient, presenting a bigger threat than Auburn’s Jackson Arnold did a week ago.
On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs’ defense has been just as steady. Allowing only 17 points per game and 305 yards of total offense, they actually rank ahead of the Aggies in both categories.
If Elko and company can’t put together a full 60 minutes of consistent football, Mississippi State has more than enough to turn this one into a dogfight at Kyle Field.