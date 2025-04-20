Four Takeaways From Texas A&M's Maroon & White Spring Game
The Texas A&M Aggies gave fans a first look at their spring progress during the 2025 Maroon & White Game on Saturday at Kyle Field, as the White team claimed a 19-7 win.
Spring games rarely produce true winners. When one position group shines, it often raises questions about the group on the other side. Still, the scrimmage offered the 12th Man a valuable preview of Coach Elko’s squad heading into his second year at the helm.
Here are some key takeaways:
Heavy Passing Emphasis for Marcel Reed’s Spring Game
The dual-threat quarterback finished 18 of 28 for 213 yards, one touchdown pass and one interception.
Reed struggled to stay in the pocket, often ditching the pocket in an attempt to extend plays, which led to coaches blowing many plays dead, stalling the progress of the Maroon offense.
"It's hard to say.” Coach Elko said regarding Reed’s performance. “The internal pockets weren't great today."
On a positive note, Reed appeared more comfortable under center after a full offseason as the starter, showing flashes of his potential as a passer. Take a look at his beautiful throw to Ashton Bethel-Roman for the Maroon team’s lone touchdown of the game.
Mario Cravers and Kevin Concepcion's Exceptional Debut
Cravers and Concepcion had themselves an exceptional debut at Kyle Field, combining for 142 yards and giving the 12th Man great reason to expect grand things in the upcoming season.
Cravers caught all five of his targets for a team-high 78 yards, while Concepcion added seven grabs on nine targets for 64 yards.
"Both those kids were really productive college football players. (Mario Craver) was the toughest kid some of our guys played against last year,” Coach Elko spoke on the duo’s Aggie debut. “I played KC (Concepcion) when I was at Duke. I don't think it should be surprising that they will be productive for us”
Paired with the Aggie’s ferocious run game, A&M’s offense should be a nightmare matchup for any defensive coordinator to game plan for, and it should help Reed fully find his groove in the passing game.
Incoming Freshmen Ball Out
This column could have easily been dedicated to Marco Jones, who stole the show with five sacks and six tackles for loss.
But Jones wasn’t the only 2025 recruit to shine in their debut. Adonyss Curry impressed with an interception, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup, while linebacker Noah Mikhail tallied five tackles.
"One of the benefits is we have 23 of them here,” Elko said about the incoming freshman. “That is something we are really excited about."
Ranked as the No. 6 recruiting class of 2025, this group marks Coach Elko’s first hand-picked class — and if the spring game is any indication, the Aggies are in for a promising future.
Transfers Make Immediate Impact
In an age where you must adapt to the transfer portal, the Aggies took full advantage, bringing in thirteen new faces.
On defense, TJ Searcy, Dayon Hayes, and Tyler Onyendim combined for five sacks and five tackles for loss, never letting either offense find their rhythms.
Defensive backs Jordan Shaw and Julian Humphrey played sticky coverage throughout the game, providing solid reps for a defensive back unit that struggled mightily last season. The duo consistently disrupted passing lanes and brought the physicality, combining for eight tackles in strong debut performances.
Cravers and Concepcion, already mentioned above, wasted no time proving why they were among the most coveted players in this offseason’s transfer portal.