5 Players To Watch in Texas A&M's Maroon & White Spring Game
Saturday’s Maroon & White Spring Game will give the 12th Man its first true look at Mike Elko’s first full offseason leading the program. As usual, the expectations for the Aggies are sky-high, and this year is no different. With All-American potential scattered across every position group, here are five players to keep an eye on during the scrimmage:
Marcel Reed (QB, Red Shirt Sophomore)
We all know what Marcel is capable of with his legs. But what I’m really hoping to see is Marcel's development as a passer. Portal additions KC Concepcion and Mario Carver will line up alongside Reed in the Spring Game, giving us our first real look at the chemistry in the passing attack. This offense feels tailor-made for Marcel’s skill set and all eyes will be on the signal caller this Saturday.
Ashton Bethel-Roman (WR, Red Shirt Freshman)
This spot easily could’ve gone to Concepcion or Carver, but there’s no doubt about their talent or production. Bethel-Roman, on the other hand, has turned heads this offseason and is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the top three in A&M’s receiving corps. After earning significant snaps towards the end of last season, a strong Spring Game could help him lock down the No. 4 spot in an already loaded Aggie wideout room.
Kiotti Armstrong (TE, Incoming Freshman)
Texas A&M doesn’t have a clear No. 1 option in its tight end room just yet. While veterans Theo Melin-Ohrstrom and Amari Niblack bring the most experience, it’s Armstrong who might offer the highest ceiling. At 6-foot-6 and 254 pounds, Armstrong is easily one of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s freshman class. If you’re not familiar with him yet, you will be after Saturday, his size and athleticism are hard to miss.
Jordan Shaw (CB, Sophomore)
The Washington transfer has already created buzz throughout the spring practices with teammate DJ Hicks hyping him up to be the real deal. A&M’s defensive backs were a major liability last season, as the Aggie defense ranked fourth-worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (232.2) and dead last in yards per pass at 13.2. Jordan Shaw will get his first crack at impressing the 12th Man, likely matching up against the dynamic duo of Carver and Concepcion throughout the Spring Game in what should be one of the most electric matchups of the day.
DJ Hicks (DT, Junior)
Speaking of electric matchups, DJ Hicks will be battling Ar'maj Reed-Adams for most of the Spring Game, giving us our first real look at one of A&M’s most talented returning linemen. The former five-star and top-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 class has been patiently waiting for his moment — and now he gets it. With all five starters returning on the offensive line, this will be a great test for Hicks and a valuable opportunity for the Aggie defensive front to take a step forward.