No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Game Updates
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville after a well-deserved bye week last week.
The week before, the Aggies handed out a beatdown on the then-No. 9 Missouri Tigers, winning 41-10 in front of a hostile 12th Man crowd at Kyle Field.
Conner Weigman shined in his return to the starting role after missing the past three games due to a shoulder injury, completing 18 of 22 passes and throwing for 276 yards. Weigman did not throw a passing touchdown, but the prowess of the Aggie run game makes that understandable, as they ran for five touchdowns on the ground, including a 75-yard score by Le'Veon Moss to open the second half.
Last week, the Mississippi State Bulldogs faced off against their fellow SEC Bulldogs in Georgia.
And they didn't do bad at all.
No. 5 Georgia did take the game 41-31, but Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren made his presence felt throughout the SEC, and the Aggies should not simply write off this game in Starkville.
After all, last time the Aggies visited Davis Wade Stadium, it didn't end as well as the Aggies were hoping, falling to the 'Dogs 42-24.
However, the Ags definitely made up for it last year, steamrolling Mississippi State 51-10 in Jimbo Fisher's final game as the Aggie head coach. There's no telling what Mike Elko will be capable of as he takes on State in another hostile Maroon and White environment besides Kyle Field.
Can the Aggies pick up where they left off before the bye week and continue their hot streak? Or will the Bulldogs finish what they couldn't against Georgia last week?
Check back here for live updates at 3:15 p.m. CST as the action unfolds from Davis Wade Stadium.