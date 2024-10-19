Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Off to Hot Start vs. Mississippi State
The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to secure their road win of the season Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and if Conner Weigman is able to replicate the steadiness he had on his first drive, Texas A&M will be able to do just that.
Weigman got off to a nice start on the Aggies' first possession of the game in his second game back from injury. Getting some additional rest during the bye week seems to have paid off, as Weigman ended the first drive 6 of 7 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown. He found receiver Noah Thomas for a 20-yard score to cap off a 13-play, 74-yard drive that took 6:49. This came after Mississippi State put together a 12-play, 92-yard touchdown drive on its first possession that soaked up the first 5:13 of the game.
Take a look at the play:
In the 41-10 win over then-No. 10 Missouri on Oct. 5, Weigman didn't have to do much through the air with the ground game taking over. He finished the blowout 18 of 22 passing for 276 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
After that game, he admitted it was tough to watch injured from the sidelines for three straight games. In his absence, Marcel Reed led the Aggies to three straight wins.
"Not being able to play football was tough. I like being out there with my brothers and having their back," Weigman said. "I'm back to 100 percent, just been getting my shoulder right. I've worked really hard over those three weeks, me and everyone in the Aggie training staff. We all went pretty hard after it for three weeks straight. Finally being able to get back and feel good feels really good."