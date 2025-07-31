How Does Madden Rate Shemar Stewart, Other Texas A&M Rookies?
"Madden NFL 26," the latest edition in the premier football video game series, is just weeks away from release, and EA Sports is preparing for launch by unveiling player ratings en masse. On Wednesday, it was the rookies' time to shine, which means the handful of former Texas A&M Aggies stars that entered the professional ranks this offseason got their first ratings.
Chief among those players is obviously defensive end Shemar Stewart, the No. 17 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Stewart, who cemented himself as a first-round pick with an outstanding performance at the combine, finally signed his rookie with the Bengals on Friday after a lengthy holdout, and is finally ready to get to work.
So, how does he stack up in Madden?
Shemar Stewart Earns Respectable Madden Rating
On Wednesday, EA Sports revealed that Stewart would start out at 77 overall at launch, which ties him for 11th among all rookies. With an 87 rating in strength and an 86 rating in both speed and agility, he grades pretty well in most key areas, and even though he's not quite among the elite in any category, his numbers are incredibly impressive for someone of his size.
As with pretty much every player, Madden ratings aren't much of a concern for Stewart. He's just excited to finally get on the field.
"I feel like I finally made it here," Stewart said, per the Bengals' website. "Growing up, it's like everyone else. A long shot. It's a long shot for you to even make it. And then when you finally put it (the uniform) on, that actually makes you feel alive."
"I can't wait for Who-Dey Nation to see them. Now I've got to make my mark. I can't tell you how long I've been dreaming about this."
Of course, the other two A&M draft picks, defensive linemen Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner, received their ratings as well. Scourton, the No. 51 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, received a 74 overall rating. Turner, the No. 62 pick by the Chicago Bears, received a 72 overall rating.
"Madden NFL 26" launches on Aug. 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and Windows.