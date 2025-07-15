Report: Shemar Stewart Could Return to Texas A&M Amid Bengals Fiasco
Former Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart was a divisive player leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, but even his biggest doubters couldn't have predicted his professional career starting like this.
The Cincinnati Bengals selected Stewart with the No. 17 overall pick in April's draft, and it's been nothing but drama since then. The two sides have been at odds due to specific language in Stewart's contract, which has led to the rookie sitting out of both OTAs and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason. With Bengals rookies set to report to training camp on Saturday, there doesn't seem to be any resolution in sight.
Now, Stewart could try to do something unprecedented as a last resort.
Shemar Stewart Could Attempt to Return to Texas A&M
According to Bud Elliott of CBS Sports' "Cover 3 College Football Podcast," Stewart has been "fully involved" with the Aggies' workouts this offseason and could even attempt to return to Texas A&M.
"A guy who has had some good A&M stuff in the past, he hit me, he's like, 'Hey, Shemar might end up back here . . . He's been at College Station. He's been fully involved in workouts,'" Elliott said. "He could try to come back and play again this season and go into the draft again next year."
However, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer later clarified that Stewart was using the Aggies' facilities by himself, not participating in the team's workouts. She also noted this is very common among players who do not yet live in their NFL team's city.
If Stewart were to try and play again, he'd have to take legal action against the NCAA in order to get his eligibility back. With the litany of legal battles the NCAA has lost over the past few years, though, it could be on the table.
"It may not be legal yet, but everything in the NCAA ecosphere is subject to litigation," Elliott said.
Going back to college may not do Stewart much good, though, as the Bengals would reportedly retain his draft rights if he returned (though there's probably a legal workaround for it if he goes to court). If he were to forego football entirely, however, then he would be able to re-enter the draft in 2026, where every team except Cincinnati would be able to select him.
A Miami native, Stewart racked up 65 tackles (11 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups over his three seasons at A&M.