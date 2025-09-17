How Each Texas A&M Defensive Position Group Graded Out vs. Notre Dame
Texas A&M football was thrown into a dogfight in its 41-40 road victory over No. 8 Notre Dame and though the score was close, the Aggies did everything they could to give their team a chance to win the game.
Now with the dust settled and the Maroon and White victorious, it's clear to see where the defense faltered and where it stood tall in big moments. In such a hostile environment, there's bound to be a few hiccups along the way and improvements to be made.
While head coach Mike Elko let out his frustration on a chair in the first quarter, it was apparent that the defense got it together to give quarterback Marcel Reed the ball back and eventually take the lead. But where did the defensive positions rank after such a close win? Let's take a look.
Defensive Line/Edges: B+
When it comes to playing against arguably the toughest running back duo in the country, a rocky road is pretty much expected, especially on deep in hostile territory. Well, not in this case for the Aggies.
It wasn't always pretty, but the defensive line stood tall when A&M needed a big play and made life a little more uncomfortable for quarterback CJ Carr. Additionally, the normally explosive rushing tandem of running backs Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love was limited to 162 yards on the ground and did not have a rush longer than 24 yards.
Linebackers: A
Snagging an interception as well as notching a sack on the quarterback is the difference maker in big-time games, and when the field generals on defense are hitting those marks, it sets the tone for the rest of the unit.
The first half was a whirlwind of emotion for the Aggies, but thanks to a wake-up call from head coach Mike Elko on the sidelines, the defense got dialed in for the long haul. Team captain linebacker Taurean York continued being the voice and tone-setter for the defense as his co-star linebacker Scooby Williams hauled in a batted ball for a critical turnover.
Williams was injured following his heroics and linebacker Daymion Sanford stepped in his stead, making a key sack which kept the Fighting Irish from inflicting further damage through the air. The unit as a whole kept its cool and made sure the rest of Elko's squad was on the same page.
Defensive Backs: C+
Though the Aggies managed to get the job done, the defensive backs group was the one area that left a lot to be desired. Against Notre Dame, the A&M secondary surrendered nearly 300 yards passing, as well as missing key tackles down the stretch.
Chunk plays threatened to be the nail in the coffin on several occasions for the Aggies, as Fighting Irish receivers were averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Nevertheless, the unit as a whole performed admirably given the ability of Notre Dame's pass catchers, though often inheriting poor field position from the get-go.
With a bye week coming up for the Aggies, don't be surprised to see the secondary improve its strength against the deep ball, as it is only a quarter of the way through the 2025 season.