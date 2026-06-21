How Much Will Texas A&M Cornerback Brandon Arrington Play as a Freshman?

Not a single player from Texas A&M made the SEC All-Freshman team last season. The last Aggie to do so was punter Tyler White in 2024, but three players — running back Rueben Owens II, offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and linebacker Taurean York — were selected in 2023.

Texas A&M does not have any players who project as Week 1 starters this season. However, several players, including running back KJ Edwards or wide receiver Aaron Gregory, could earn significant roles as the season progresses.

Cornerback Brandon Arrington has the opportunity to earn playing time as a freshman based on talent alone. Could he contend for an all-freshman team as the lone five-star recruit in the Aggies’ 2026 recruiting class, or is he best set for a redshirt season with long-term goals?

Brandon Arrington Fighting for Role on Texas A&M’s Talented Secondary

Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Arrington could have an opportunity ahead of him to make an impact as a freshman. Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko deploys a defense that is favorable for defensive backs.

The Aggies use nickel as their base defense, typically keeping five defensive backs on the field. Three cornerbacks played 500+ snaps last season: Will Lee III, Dezz Ricks and Tyreek Chappell.

Without Lee and Chappell, there are plenty of snaps available. Chappell was primarily a slot defender, but Arrington projects better as an outside cornerback like Lee. Arrington is listed as 6’2” with an impressive sprinting background.

Elko’s defensive system is not an easy one to learn, but it does produce results. The Aggies recorded 25.0 sacks and 16 interceptions in 2024, and while the interception total dropped to three in 2025, the sack total ballooned to 43.0.

The defensive scheme is centered on aggressive play-calling and complex pressure packages that disrupt offenses. Everything starts on the line of scrimmage, but cornerbacks carry a lot of responsibility in coverage. If it all goes right, they should have opportunities to make plays in coverage.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Will Lee III catches an interception for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

However, Arrington may not see the field often as a freshman. Adonyss Currie and Jamar Beal-Goines were both four-star cornerback recruits in the 2025 recruiting class who redshirted their freshman seasons last season.

Arrington has a thin frame and could use a season to develop before he moves into a bigger role. The Aggies have been aggressive in the transfer portal. They value experienced players on defense, like cornerback Rickey Gibson III, who transferred from Tennessee after three seasons.

Texas A&M also has several veterans who have developed behind the scenes and are ready to make an impact. Julio Humphrey could find a role on the outside, opposite of Ricks. He is in Year 2 with the Aggies after starting his career at Georgia. Jordan Shaw, who began his career at Washington, is in a similar position.

The best path for Texas A&M — and Arrington — may be to let him sit for a season. Arrington is undoubtedly part of the Aggies’ future, but his best path forward may be to develop before being thrust into a significant role.

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