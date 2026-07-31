The Offseason Decision That Could Define Mike Elko's Third Year

When then-offensive coordinator Collin Klein took the Kansas State head coaching job just ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies’ first College Football Playoff appearance, it put a large shadow over the looming offseason.

To that point, Texas A&M didn’t have much major staff turnover through the first two seasons, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Klein was the offensive mind Mike Elko hired to lead the unit he doesn’t specialize in, and despite only having two seasons, Klein made improvements despite his rather brief stint.

Yet, while Elko would also end up making a change at defensive coordinator, it would be no bigger than the change on offense. He could promote from within and look to keep the same system that Klein ran the last two seasons, or opt for an outside voice who could bring a new system and ideas to take the Aggies forward.

The choice ended up being the former, as he named wide receivers coach Holloman Wiggins his new play-caller, despite the trusted position coach lacking coordinating experience. Elko opted for continuity instead of change, and while change is something he’s dealing with in the on-field personnel department, it is the choice of coordinator that could define his third season.

The Predicament

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a returning quarterback in Marcel Reed and some of his top weapons, Mario Craver and Rueben Owens, it makes sense why continuity was the choice. Heading into Year 2 of Reed’s tenure as the full-time starter, you don’t want him having to learn a whole new system.

Yet, that doesn’t change the risk that Elko took by betting on his own guy. After losing several key players to the NFL Draft last season, when the Aggies had 10 players selected, including four on defense, there is a possibility that Texas A&M cannot afford for its offense to regress.

Which would put even more pressure on Wiggins, a first-time play-caller, to minimize the growing pains that are likely to come with his first time calling the offense.

However, on the other side, if the hire of Wiggins brings about further improvements to the offense, it could diminish some concerns about the defense. Progression from Reed and specifically the vertical passing game with Craver and Isaiah Horton could see the Aggies' offense take a big leap under Wiggins’ direction.

Cutting down on turnovers and improving Reed’s efficiency, along with the new-look offensive line geling to prevent drop-off from a season ago, will define Wiggins’ first-year calling the shots.

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