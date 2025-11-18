How Texas A&M Defensive Position Groups Graded Out in Historic Win Over South Carolina
When an offense turns the ball over three times in the first half, it's safe to say that a defense can quickly find itself in a hole, which is exactly happened to Texas A&M football. Favored by three scores going into the game, the Aggies were stuck in the midst of a meltdown as the halftime score was a harrowing 30-3 in favor of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The only positive to take out of the horrendous first-half performance was that A&M had a simple game plan coming out of the locker room: score, stop, score, stop, repeat. Much easier said than done, as just one Gamecock score in the second half could've made the already 27-point deficit too much to overcome.
So, with the game on the line essentially the entire second half, linebacker Taurean York and his ten closest friends delivered a Wrecking Crew-esque performance, one that is sure to receive an honor roll report, so let's take a look at how the defensive position groups graded out.
Defensive Line/Edges: A
Sure, the first half was a disaster all around, but one thing remains lurking below the surface like an alligator stalking its prey: the Aggie pass rush. After not getting home to the quarterback in the first three quarters, the defensive line came alive when it mattered the most in the final 15 minutes.
Anger, frustration and revenge were channeled into a clear and decisive attack as defensive linemen Cashius Howell, Dayon Hayes, and Tyler Onyedim all picked up critical sacks that kept quarterback LaNorris Sellers from his own comeback bid.
No matter the situation, the Aggies have found ways to win, and the pass rush was critical in pitching a shutout in the second half. It should come as no surprise then that A&M has the most sacks in the nation.
Linebackers: A
Sometimes a player's impact is measured even further than what they do on the field, but from what they can do in a leadership position. Enter York, a two-time team captain who epitomized the Aggies' resolve to hold the Gamecocks scoreless in the second half.
The Temple native was A&M's top tackler with eight total, as his counterpart, linebacker Daymion Sanford, followed closely behind with seven. The pair were commanding behind the line of scrimmage, as the two field generals made it certain that the defense was set each and every down.
Defensive Backs: B-
If we were grading just the first half, the secondary would get a D- at best. A 50-yard and 80-yard touchdown pass were surrendered in the opening two quarters and the defensive backs were consistently getting gashed.
However, when it came to the second half, the Aggie secondary was critical on allowing just 76 yards after the break. Cornerback Will Lee III picked up a massive sack on a blitz that kept Sellers and the Gamecocks from taking their lead back. Additionally, South Carolina's 26 plays in the second half featured 19 that went for five yards or less.