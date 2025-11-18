All Aggies

How Texas A&M Defensive Position Groups Graded Out in Historic Win Over South Carolina

The Texas A&M Aggies needed a shutout effort from their defense in the second half to hang onto the hope of a historic comeback, and that is exactly what linebacker Taurean York and Co. delivered.

Noah Ruiz

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) and linebacker Taurean York (21) attempt to tackle South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rahsul Faison (1) on a play during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) and linebacker Taurean York (21) attempt to tackle South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rahsul Faison (1) on a play during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

When an offense turns the ball over three times in the first half, it's safe to say that a defense can quickly find itself in a hole, which is exactly happened to Texas A&M football. Favored by three scores going into the game, the Aggies were stuck in the midst of a meltdown as the halftime score was a harrowing 30-3 in favor of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The only positive to take out of the horrendous first-half performance was that A&M had a simple game plan coming out of the locker room: score, stop, score, stop, repeat. Much easier said than done, as just one Gamecock score in the second half could've made the already 27-point deficit too much to overcome.

So, with the game on the line essentially the entire second half, linebacker Taurean York and his ten closest friends delivered a Wrecking Crew-esque performance, one that is sure to receive an honor roll report, so let's take a look at how the defensive position groups graded out.

Defensive Line/Edges: A

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a batted pass
Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sure, the first half was a disaster all around, but one thing remains lurking below the surface like an alligator stalking its prey: the Aggie pass rush. After not getting home to the quarterback in the first three quarters, the defensive line came alive when it mattered the most in the final 15 minutes.

Anger, frustration and revenge were channeled into a clear and decisive attack as defensive linemen Cashius Howell, Dayon Hayes, and Tyler Onyedim all picked up critical sacks that kept quarterback LaNorris Sellers from his own comeback bid.

No matter the situation, the Aggies have found ways to win, and the pass rush was critical in pitching a shutout in the second half. It should come as no surprise then that A&M has the most sacks in the nation.

Linebackers: A

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) defends in coverage
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Sometimes a player's impact is measured even further than what they do on the field, but from what they can do in a leadership position. Enter York, a two-time team captain who epitomized the Aggies' resolve to hold the Gamecocks scoreless in the second half.

The Temple native was A&M's top tackler with eight total, as his counterpart, linebacker Daymion Sanford, followed closely behind with seven. The pair were commanding behind the line of scrimmage, as the two field generals made it certain that the defense was set each and every down.

Defensive Backs: B-

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (4) scores a touchdown.
Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (4) falls into the end zone for a touchdown after a reception as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) defends during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If we were grading just the first half, the secondary would get a D- at best. A 50-yard and 80-yard touchdown pass were surrendered in the opening two quarters and the defensive backs were consistently getting gashed.

However, when it came to the second half, the Aggie secondary was critical on allowing just 76 yards after the break. Cornerback Will Lee III picked up a massive sack on a blitz that kept Sellers and the Gamecocks from taking their lead back. Additionally, South Carolina's 26 plays in the second half featured 19 that went for five yards or less.

manual

Published
Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

Home/Football