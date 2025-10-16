All Aggies

How Texas A&M Defensive Position Groups Graded Out in Win over Florida

A handful of first-half blunders were quickly put under wraps by a surging Texas A&M Aggies defense that has been among the best in the country on third down.

Noah Ruiz

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) attempts to tackle Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) attempts to tackle Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Texas A&M football looked to have put itself in a shootout situation with the Florida Gators in the first quarter of action, but after some quick adjustments, the visitors from the Swamp were rendered nearly fruitless against a mature Aggies defense.

Two first-quarter touchdowns were all the Gators were able to muster up before the Aggies got things together, as they allowed just one field goal and only one drive longer than 40 yards after their opening-half jitters.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway was able to rattle A&M to a degree until the latter's pass rush started to come through, ultimately constricting the offensive life out of the Gators. But was it a straight-A performance from everyone or was there some left to be desired in other sections?

Let's dive in.

Defensive Line/Edges: A

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after sacking Auburn
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after sacking Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A&M had 24 sacks through the 2024 regular season and today, halfway through the 2025 campaign, the Aggies have 21. Safe to say the pass rush has been getting through to the quarterback, with last's contest being no exception.

Southeastern Conference sack leader defensive end Cashius Howell added an eighth sack to his season total, as the defensive linemen Albert Regis and Dayon Hayes combined for two more sacks and a forced fumble recovery.

Howell is playing at an All-American level, and the defensive line has gotten better and better each game.

Linebackers: A

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators' Vernell Brown III tackled by Texas A&M's Daymion Sanford
Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III (8) runs the ball as Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) defends during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The emergence of linebacker Daymion Sanford has been one that many Aggie fans did not see coming with the injury to linebacker Scooby Williams, as the junior has seemingly been waiting for his time to shine in the spotlight.

Sanford led A&M in tackles on Saturday with eight, as well as picking up a tackle-for-loss and a pass deflection. He complemented the efforts of fellow linebacker Taurean York, who has been on tear this season as the Aggies' leading tackler. The Temple added five to his season total, as well as making a forced fumble recovery.

Defensive Backs: B+

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) and cornerback Dezz Ricks (2)
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) and cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) react after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Two first-quarter touchdowns through the air were the only things stopping a full report card of A's for the Aggie defense. However, the secondary did not let a few slip-ups determine the entirety of the matchup with the Gators.

The Aggies limited chunk plays and kept Gator wide receivers plastered while the pass rush got through to disrupt Lagway, while the Florida offense was held in check for the better part of three quarters. Additionally, cornerback Jordan Shaw was able to force a fumble that stalled a promising drive for the Gators and righted the wrongs of the past.

