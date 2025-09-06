3 Takeaways from Texas A&M’s Week 2 Victory Over Utah State
Week 2 is in the books, and the Texas A&M Aggies had a performance against the Utah State Aggies that rivaled their Week 1 matchup.
Texas A&M was in control the entire game and never really felt threatened by the Aggies from Utah. The Fightin’ Farmers came away with a 44-24 victory, extending its winning streak against Utah State to 2-0.
Now that the dust has settled, here are three takeaways from the battle of the Aggies.
Texas A&M vs Utah State Takeaways
1. Cashius Howell is a Bully
Goodness gracious, me-oh-my, Howell is a bad man. Texas A&M’s 2024 edge rushers, Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, were touted as impressive pass rushers. After Howell’s performance against Utah State, those guys are just average.
Howell recorded four tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss. Howell’s three sacks came on back-to-back-to-back plays, completing what some are calling an immaculate drive.
Howell was the Aggies’ most productive rusher last season and was pretty dormant last week. His emergence is something that A&M fans have been anticipating all offseason.
2. The Ground Game is Back
Last season, Texas A&M’s bread and butter was its rushing attack. Offensively, the Aggies ranked ninth in the high-powered SEC. They average 405.8 yards per game. A&M held the second-best rushing attack in the conference, averaging 195.5 yards per game and scoring 27 touchdowns.
In their season debut, the Aggies carried the ball 23 times for a total of 108 yards and a touchdown, severely shying away from what they did last season.
Against Utah State, the Aggies recorded 235 rushing yards with two touchdowns and a 5.2 average per carry, something on par with last season’s stats. When the Fightin’ Farmers get the run game rolling, everything else opens up.
3. Marcel Reed Needs to Learn How to Slide
Reed needs to learn how to slide. He is not Cam Newton, he is not Anthony Richardson, but he runs like he is. At 185 pounds, all it takes is one lick from a linebacker and it will be a bad day for the Aggies.
In Saturday’s game, Reed was having himself a day. Reed had completed 19 of 28 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He also earned an impressive 169.2 passer rating before exiting the game with an injury.
Reed’s injury scares on rushing attempts would decrease significantly if he learned how to slide to cap off runs.