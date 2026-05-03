3 Freshmen Who Have Best Chance to Play Early For Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies now head into the true part of the offseason with winter workouts and spring practice already wrapped up. Many of the new faces on the Aggies roster have now had several months to start fitting into their new program.

Many of the players who come out of the transfer portal will look to be immediate impact on the 2026 team as the Aggies look to get back to the College Football Playoff.

However, some of the other new players in Aggieland are out of the high school ranks, as the incoming freshmen have also put together their first impression over spring practice. While seeing the field as a freshman is a challenge at a place like Texas A&M, here's a look at three Aggie freshmen who have the best shot at playing early on.

RB KJ Edwards

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies will undoubtedly look to Rueben Owens II to be the leading running back headed into the 2026 season, with Jamarion Morrow following right behind them as the likely No. 2 running back. However, Texas A&M has a young running back who could see some time on the field in KJ Edwards.

Edwards is an exciting prospect arriving in College Station as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 running back in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports. The running back possesses high-end speed with the ability to create long runs anywhere on the field.

The freshman running back could be a much-needed change-up at times during the season in the Aggies backfield. Edwards will need his dynamic speed to shine to stay out on the field.

WR Aaron Gregory

The Texas A&M wide receiver room may seem a bit crowded with Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton leading the way along with Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey, both of whom are in the rotation, bhe Aggies should have another option at the wide receiver spot in freshman wideout Aaron Gregory.

Gregory makes his way to Aggieland as a four-star prospect and a top 20 wide receiver in the country in the 2026 cycle. The freshman has already started to turn heads, as Gregory received praise throughout spring practice.

If the wide receiver continues the momentum he has built, it would not be surprising if he finds the field early on in his first year in College Station. And if Gregory can get himself into the mix of the Texas A&M wide receiver rotation, it's another weapon for Marcel Reed.

DE Bryce Perry-Wright

The Aggies head into the 2026 season with a question mark about who will pressure the quarterback in big moments. Texas A&M brought in an option out of the transfer portal in Anto Saka, but freshman defensive end Bryce Perry-Wright could also play a part in being an answer.

The four-star prospect out of Buford, GA, has the size to contribute right away, standing at six-foot-two, 253 pounds. Perry-Wright found a lot of his high school production from the interior of the defensive line, but could project to better in a big edge role.

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